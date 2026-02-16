DHS Thanks Hillary Clinton for Finally Sounding More Like Trump on Immigration and Border Security

Hillary Clinton was among Democrats attending the Munich Security Conference in Germany in order to do what they're best at: Trashing the U.S. president while overseas.

The funny thing is that some of the foreign leaders at the conference don't share the Dems' sentiment about Trump.

Clinton, who ran for president twice and lost both times (most recently to Trump which continues to eat her alive), got all ragey and her TDS came bubbling up yet again:

Panelist in Munich mocks Hillary Clinton after she rages about Donald Trump:



"I think you really don't like him."



*Hillary rages again* pic.twitter.com/TshsaMI0Wg — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 14, 2026

"I don't like him (Trump) because of what he's doing to the United States and the world."

But when it came to the subject of illegal immigration and open borders, Clinton seems to know that this has backfired on the Democrats. Even the Department of Homeland Security ribbed Clinton for sounding positively MAGA on this subject:

It’s not controversial: mass migration went too far and has been destabilizing to our society.



Under @POTUS Trump and @Sec_Noem, we’re working tirelessly to reverse the inhumane effects of mass migration and defend our homeland.



We’ll never give up our mission to save our… pic.twitter.com/hMKYeGmHKf — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 15, 2026

Why didn't Hillary make that point when Dem candidate Joe Biden was urging people to illegally "surge to the border" if he were to end up in the White House? Most likely because she doesn't really believe it but does know the Dem-allowed invasion hasn't worked out well for the Left politically.

That was around the same time that Rep. Sarah McBride spoke at Clinton's "Fundamental Rights for Women" panel. Nothing says "here's where we're headed on women's rights" quite like having a man lead the way.

