Rep. Sarah McBride Speaks at Hillary Clinton’s ‘Fundamental Rights for Women’ Panel

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on February 14, 2026
Twitchy

Apparently, everybody in politics is in Germany for the Munich Security Conference. We can understand the current Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, being there, and he delivered a tremendous speech to a standing ovation. Also there, for some reason, was former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who moderated a panel on "Fundamental Rights for Women." Featured on the panel was Rep. Sarah McBride, who went on about how transphobia and misogyny are rooted in the same prejudice. No, transgenderism — men insisting on invading women's spaces like women's shelters, locker rooms, sororities, prisons, and more — is rooted in misogyny.

Here's a three-minute-clip of Clinton introducing McBride and McBride's opening remarks, but if you can't make it through the whole three minutes, we'll follow up with a 30-second clip of just McBride talking nonsense.

The post continues:

… placed trans people at the center of that effort… threats towards trans people are threats towards all women.”

And a valid one.

And the Biden administration catered to them to an astonishing degree.

We don't understand the purpose of this panel at the Munich Security Conference, or the presence of McBride or Gov. Gavin Newsom. What is it for, exactly?

***

