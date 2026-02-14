Rep. Sarah McBride Speaks at Hillary Clinton’s ‘Fundamental Rights for Women’ Panel

Apparently, everybody in politics is in Germany for the Munich Security Conference. We can understand the current Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, being there, and he delivered a tremendous speech to a standing ovation. Also there, for some reason, was former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who moderated a panel on "Fundamental Rights for Women." Featured on the panel was Rep. Sarah McBride, who went on about how transphobia and misogyny are rooted in the same prejudice. No, transgenderism — men insisting on invading women's spaces like women's shelters, locker rooms, sororities, prisons, and more — is rooted in misogyny.

Here's a three-minute-clip of Clinton introducing McBride and McBride's opening remarks, but if you can't make it through the whole three minutes, we'll follow up with a 30-second clip of just McBride talking nonsense.

Hillary Clinton is moderating a “Fundamental Rights for Women” panel in Munich and her first “female” speaking guest is a biological male… the ‘first transgender member of Congress’, Rep. McBride.



“We are facing a well funded regressive right wing movement and they really have… pic.twitter.com/zpcYrCatvr — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 14, 2026

The post continues:

… placed trans people at the center of that effort… threats towards trans people are threats towards all women.”

NOW - Sarah McBride: "At the end of the day, transphobia, homophobia, misogyny, and sexism are all rooted in the same prejudice... and it's why threats toward trans people are threats toward all women." pic.twitter.com/k59UeKRq64 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 14, 2026

Hillary Clinton calling a man that is actively erasing the gender protections women have spent decades fighting for a "gender rights champion" is a slap in the face to females across the globe pic.twitter.com/2lfgew2zIR — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@ComeAndTakeIt) February 14, 2026

She literally hates women. — 🇺🇸 America's Great (@Gunalizer) February 14, 2026

Read the room Hildebeast…..that ship has sailed. We no longer are interested in these men who think they are women. — Patty (@PattyD81458) February 14, 2026

Hillary’s “women’s rights” panel leading with a biological male is the whole scam in one screenshot. Feminists spent decades saying sex matters, then handed the mic to the ideology that says it doesn’t. If you can’t define woman, you can’t defend women. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) February 14, 2026

Putting a biological male as the “first female speaker” just shows how far identity politics has stretched. True women’s rights shouldn’t erase reality. — War Monitoring (@WarMonitoring_x) February 14, 2026

They love going out of their way to protect the rights of men pretending to be women. — Socalartgal (@socalartgal3) February 14, 2026

This nonsense must stop. As a woman, I am sick of hearing about events designed to empower women while celebrating a biological male with a female fetish. — 🇺🇸Texas Titan (@TexasRo98794937) February 14, 2026

What fundamental rights are women not getting that men do? Honest question. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) February 14, 2026

And a valid one.

Quit mansplaining misogyny and sexism to women as you replace an actual woman on the panel, in congress, in our restrooms, in our locker rooms, in our sports, in our prisons, in our shelters.... — sarainitaly 🌷🌷🌷 (@sarainitaly) February 14, 2026

There was no prejudice towards trans identifying men until they demanded that we ignore biological reality and accept them as women — lisa keeble 😊 (@lisakeb007) February 14, 2026

And the Biden administration catered to them to an astonishing degree.

This isn’t about dictating how anyone should live. It’s about whether I’m required to affirm a view of reality that I don’t believe is true. — Jono 🇺🇲 (@JonosTake) February 14, 2026

We don't understand the purpose of this panel at the Munich Security Conference, or the presence of McBride or Gov. Gavin Newsom. What is it for, exactly?

