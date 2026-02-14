US Border Patrol Has a Valentine's Day Post GUARANTEED to Trigger the Loony Left (but What DOESN'T?)

Another Valentine's Day has arrived, and even the U.S. Customs and Border Protection is getting in on the celebration.

Last year, the White House marked the occasion this way:

Advertisement

Happy Valentine's Day ♥️ pic.twitter.com/6d7qmo7gtz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 14, 2025

Amazing.

This year the CBP had this to offer on Valentine's Day:

Don't wait, self deport today and spend this Valentines Day with the one you love. We will even give you $2,600 to take them out. pic.twitter.com/sR2bZHb48d — CBP (@CBP) February 14, 2026

They really upped the ante!

Give the person running this account a raise. https://t.co/NrluovAu6x — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) February 14, 2026

This administration's social media posts are unmatched.

I am really going to miss this administration. 😁 https://t.co/qQMN8aCv4C — Mary Walter (@MaryWalterRadio) February 14, 2026

Maybe the Vance/Rubio administration will be even better... you never know.

If you’ve got a new Valentine this year, don’t forget to report last year’s Valentine if they’re in the country illegally! https://t.co/a68GxWQJF9 — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) February 14, 2026

$2600 will buy you a pretty nice date night. https://t.co/T6QwYwdnBH — Jim Osman (@jimcosman2) February 14, 2026

Love is in the air ❤️ Many are calling it the most generous administration in American history! https://t.co/svRlOg1kwj — James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) February 14, 2026

It's the least that can be done for people who might have come into the U.S. based on Biden administration lies about being in the country legally just because they said so.

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!