US Border Patrol Has a Valentine's Day Post GUARANTEED to Trigger the Loony Left (but What DOESN'T?)

Doug P. | 8:15 PM on February 14, 2026
Gif screenshot from Gone with the Wind

Another Valentine's Day has arrived, and even the U.S. Customs and Border Protection is getting in on the celebration. 

Last year, the White House marked the occasion this way

Amazing.

This year the CBP had this to offer on Valentine's Day: 

They really upped the ante! 

This administration's social media posts are unmatched. 

Maybe the Vance/Rubio administration will be even better... you never know. 

It's the least that can be done for people who might have come into the U.S. based on Biden administration lies about being in the country legally just because they said so. 

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

