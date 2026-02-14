VIP
Marco Rubio Shows AOC How It's Done With Inspiring Speech In Munich
Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Falsely Connected 4 Men to Epstein's Crimes, Then Blamed...
Calm Down, Unknown AWFL: Sarah Spain 'Vomited' Seeing the 'Demon' JD Vance at...
ABC News Sounds Alarm About Cost to Taxpayers for Deportations (and It's a...
Democrats Shutdown The Government For Political Sideshow
Kamala 2.0? AOC Faceplants In Germany While Trying to Answer a Question About...
Gavin Newsom Seems to Have Forgotten His Warning About Trump Trying to Stay...
Snooze, We Lose: Dem Jasmine Crockett Says Democracy Could Die If She Catches...
Judgment Daze: Gavin Newsom Promises That Climate Change Deniers Will Face a Religious...
MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace Upset At DOJ for Charging Don Lemon, Worried About...
Trump Admin. to Investigate School Over Claim That a Trans Wrestler Assaulted a...
Leave It to Leavitt: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Says 'Fascist' Press Secretary Defended Her...
They've Gone and Done It AGAIN: Abi Spanberger's Grilling Photo Op Is Peak...
A Different Arena: Sportscaster Stephen A. Smith Looks to Shake Up the DNC’s...

Gretchen Whitmer Said AOC Knows More Than Her About Foreign Policy (Then Tried to PROVE It)

Doug P. | 1:10 PM on February 14, 2026
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

As we told you earlier, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a trip over to the Munich Security Conference and then went on to prove why she should never be in a position of power when it comes to U.S. national security (or anything else for that matter). The New York socialist Dem is already earning the nickname "Kamala 2.0": 

Advertisement

Got that? 

One more:

“What we are seeking is a return to a rules-based order that eliminates the hypocrisies around when too often in the west we look the other way for inconvenient populations, to act out these paradoxes.”

We'd like to get that one on a bumper sticker.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is also in Munich at the conference, and apparently tried to help shore up AOC's foreign policy cred with her own response: 

OOF.

Recommended

Calm Down, Unknown AWFL: Sarah Spain 'Vomited' Seeing the 'Demon' JD Vance at the Olympics
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We don't say this often, but maybe Whitmer is totally correct in this case (and that's not really any sort of compliment). 

Oh, we remember!

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Calm Down, Unknown AWFL: Sarah Spain 'Vomited' Seeing the 'Demon' JD Vance at the Olympics
Grateful Calvin
ABC News Sounds Alarm About Cost to Taxpayers for Deportations (and It's a Multi-Leveled BACKFIRE)
Doug P.
Kamala 2.0? AOC Faceplants In Germany While Trying to Answer a Question About China and Taiwan
Grateful Calvin
Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Falsely Connected 4 Men to Epstein's Crimes, Then Blamed DOJ for His 'Mistake'
Doug P.
Marco Rubio Shows AOC How It's Done With Inspiring Speech In Munich
Grateful Calvin
INVASION! One Simple Graph Demonstrates How Dems Tried to Destroy America With Illegal Immigration
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Calm Down, Unknown AWFL: Sarah Spain 'Vomited' Seeing the 'Demon' JD Vance at the Olympics Grateful Calvin
Advertisement