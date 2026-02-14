Gretchen Whitmer Said AOC Knows More Than Her About Foreign Policy (Then Tried to PROVE It)

As we told you earlier, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a trip over to the Munich Security Conference and then went on to prove why she should never be in a position of power when it comes to U.S. national security (or anything else for that matter). The New York socialist Dem is already earning the nickname "Kamala 2.0":

AOC is asked if the US should defend Taiwan in the event China invades. Her answer is a word salad disaster that would even make Kamala cringe: pic.twitter.com/jgfMWiSfmE — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 14, 2026

Got that?

One more:

AOC: “What we are seeking is a return to a rules-based order that eliminates the hypocrisies around when too often in the west we look the other way for inconvenient populations, to act out these paradoxes.”



Huh? pic.twitter.com/yhua6LoUoN — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 14, 2026

“What we are seeking is a return to a rules-based order that eliminates the hypocrisies around when too often in the west we look the other way for inconvenient populations, to act out these paradoxes.”

We'd like to get that one on a bumper sticker.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is also in Munich at the conference, and apparently tried to help shore up AOC's foreign policy cred with her own response:

You thought AOC’s implosion on Taiwan was bad? Here’s Gretch getting caught flatfooted on Ukraine, then deferring to AOC on foreign policy! Instant disqualifier pic.twitter.com/uMHTocIyMr — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) February 14, 2026

OOF.

During a "foreign policy" panel in Munich, Gretchen Whitmer said AOC knew more about foreign policy than her. She struggled to answer about Ukraine and even looked to a Trump ambassador for an answer.



This is the @gretchenwhitmer the Michigan media has insulated for 8 years. pic.twitter.com/AYwE31tmUL — The Midwesterner (@Th_Midwesterner) February 14, 2026

We don't say this often, but maybe Whitmer is totally correct in this case (and that's not really any sort of compliment).

Not so fun when the job isn’t just sassy social media hype reels. https://t.co/FsPWMHI5Cc — Rick DeVos (@RickDeVos) February 14, 2026

No one in Michigan is surprised — Tammy Swoish (@TammySwoish) February 14, 2026

Whitmer’s plasticine visage & delivery is that of a Saturday Night Live-type character, portraying an insipid politician.

The entire package is parodic.

Remember when she banned the sale of gardening seeds during Covid? — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) February 14, 2026

Oh, we remember!

