Gavin Newsom Seems to Have Forgotten His Warning About Trump Trying to Stay in Power Forever

This week some Democrats did what they like to do the most (other than waste taxpayer money and try to protect criminal illegals), and that is to go overseas and talk smack about the U.S. president and his administration. Such was the case at the Munich Security Conference in Germany this week.

Advertisement

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who no doubt has his sights set on his party's nomination in 2028, said that "climate deniers" will face a religious reckoning for not joining the Left's climate change cult.

That brings us to another comment Newsom made. We'll start with this flashback to Newsom saying Trump plans to remain in office even after his second term ends:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he is worried there will not be a presidential election in a little more than three years, calling the Trump administration’s actions “authoritarian.” "I fear that we will not have an election in 2028. I really mean that in the core of my soul − unless we wake up to the code red, what's happening in this country, and we wake up soberly to how serious this moment is," Newsom said during a Sept. 23 appearance on “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert.

Newsom obviously said that to appeal to the barking liberal seals in Colbert's audience and he doesn't even believe it himself.

Here's what Newsom said at the Munich Security Conference this week:

“Donald Trump is temporary. He’ll be gone in three years.” - Gavin Newsom, using taxpayer dollars to needlessly trash President Trump and our country on the world stage pic.twitter.com/rP2n3aPrmK — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) February 13, 2026

So Trump's NOT going to cancel the election? Newsom will literally say anything to anyone depending on the audience because he's one of the slimiest politicians in the country (and that's an incredibly high bar).

Wait, so now Gavin Newsom thinks Donald Trump is "temporary" and will be "gone in three years"?



What happened to him telling Stephen Colbert a few months ago we wouldn't have an election in 2028, then adding, “I really mean that—in the core of my soul"? https://t.co/ZEo1X7vTMv — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) February 13, 2026

Just last week, Gavin was saying he was certain we wouldn’t have elections in 2028. https://t.co/1hyuSljV59 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 14, 2026

Newsom's full of you-know-what and we have a feeling that by the time the 2028 campaign season rolls around even more voters will be aware of that.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (looking at you, Gavin).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!