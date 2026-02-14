Judgment Daze: Gavin Newsom Promises That Climate Change Deniers Will Face a Religious Reckoning

California Governor Gavin Newsom says that those who have refused to practice the climate change faith will be held accountable for their apostasy. The demented Democrat went into a religious rage on Friday, saying climate change deniers will be judged.

Check out this holy terror. (WATCH)

Gavin Newsom rages that people will "be held to account” for denying climate change:



“The biggest problem is the deceit and the denial that's happening because of special interests."



“We have to call people out. They'll be held to account. They will be judged."



How so, Gavin? pic.twitter.com/JyMxDmhYDv — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 13, 2026

Riveting. Only a couple people bothered to clap lmao. 🤣 — Down at the Pub🍺 (@AmberLeigh63210) February 13, 2026

That means there’s hope against this lunacy.

Posters say Newsom had his ‘special interest’ observation completely backwards, and he does not practice what he preaches.

Climate change IS special interest. It’s a complete grift for money 💰 & control over the little people. Notice how the elites fly around on private jets & vacation on mega yachts, eat beef & ignore all the rules they set for everyone else? — TKK (@TeeKayKiz) February 13, 2026

Exactly. Is it possible that mankind’s action have an impact? Sure. But is that impact enough to cause calamitous ice ages or sweltering periods of Amazon heat worldwide? Ugh, no. So I guess it’s just been snake oil to get trillions from the populace — Fred S (@FredS736849957) February 13, 2026

It is about money and power. — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) February 13, 2026

Burning money is not going to make the air cleaner or change the temperature. It’s all about control.

Commenters say that Democrats are telegraphing how out for blood and taxpayer money they will be if they regain power.

The democrats continue to tell you what life will be like when they get back into power.



Hug your gas stove. — Russell (@russell_m) February 13, 2026

Yep. Gavin is daydreaming about his presidency and all of the political enemies he’s going to attempt to imprison — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 13, 2026

I had forgotten about the gas stoves! Please don’t let Democrats get back into office. I can’t cook without my gas stove. — Joy Rich (@rich06041419) February 13, 2026

They’ll call you crazy for saying gas stoves will be banned, and then vote for the ban as soon as they get back in office.

Posters wish the GOP would go after climate change scammers like Newsom with the same fervor he wants to go after deniers.

Imagine if we had a real GOP and an AG willing to “hold people accountable” for their climate change scams and fraud over the past 20 years.



Newsom would be on the run instead of spouting his threats. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 13, 2026

The scam has been fully exposed. Defending a scam is a new low bar. — Hayburner (@hayburner49) February 13, 2026

Gavin your insanity is showing👀☝️ — Russ Costa (@Costa3Russ) February 13, 2026

Climate change is not man-made. But several California disasters can be traced back to one man. His name is Gavin Newsom. The only way to prevent future disasters at his hands is to ensure he never attains the White House.

