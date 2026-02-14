Snooze, We Lose: Dem Jasmine Crockett Says Democracy Could Die If She Catches...
Judgment Daze: Gavin Newsom Promises That Climate Change Deniers Will Face a Religious Reckoning

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on February 14, 2026
Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool

California Governor Gavin Newsom says that those who have refused to practice the climate change faith will be held accountable for their apostasy. The demented Democrat went into a religious rage on Friday, saying climate change deniers will be judged.

Check out this holy terror. (WATCH)

That means there’s hope against this lunacy.

Posters say Newsom had his ‘special interest’ observation completely backwards, and he does not practice what he preaches.

Burning money is not going to make the air cleaner or change the temperature. It’s all about control.

Commenters say that Democrats are telegraphing how out for blood and taxpayer money they will be if they regain power.

They’ll call you crazy for saying gas stoves will be banned, and then vote for the ban as soon as they get back in office.

Posters wish the GOP would go after climate change scammers like Newsom with the same fervor he wants to go after deniers.

Climate change is not man-made. But several California disasters can be traced back to one man. His name is Gavin Newsom. The only way to prevent future disasters at his hands is to ensure he never attains the White House.

