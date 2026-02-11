Minn. Media Has Another Banner 'Journalism' Day Spinning ICE's Arrest of a Meth Dealer

Epic WIN: Trump’s Bold Moves Ignite Private Sector Hiring While Shutting Down the...
Doug P. | 10:55 AM on February 11, 2026
Meme

As we told you yesterday, in Minneapolis, Minnesota a group of anti-ICE agitators again helped prove what kind of people the Left prioritizes over law and order when they swarmed officers and tried to prevent a meth dealer from being taken into custody. These lefties sure do have their "priorities":

When it comes to some local media outlets in Minnesota, it comes as no surprise that they ran the facts of the story through their propaganda generator in order to no wreck any desired Democrat talking points: 

They couldn't be more predictable: 

The media always quotes "observers," who are usually leftist anti-ICE activists. 

Another day brings with it more examples for why nobody trusts the media these days: 

Watching the Dems and their media allies trying to make the Trump administration and ICE the bad guys for trying to keep criminals off the street has been nothing short of maddening. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats.

