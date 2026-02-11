Minn. Media Has Another Banner 'Journalism' Day Spinning ICE's Arrest of a Meth Dealer

As we told you yesterday, in Minneapolis, Minnesota a group of anti-ICE agitators again helped prove what kind of people the Left prioritizes over law and order when they swarmed officers and tried to prevent a meth dealer from being taken into custody. These lefties sure do have their "priorities":

UPDATE: The man who was arrested by ICE in these videos is facing first-degree drug charges for possessing over 50 pounds of meth https://t.co/jazlVXBMvr pic.twitter.com/NicTOjdY3g — Anthony Gockowski (@AntGockowski) February 10, 2026

When it comes to some local media outlets in Minnesota, it comes as no surprise that they ran the facts of the story through their propaganda generator in order to no wreck any desired Democrat talking points:

Let’s take a look at how Minnesota media is reporting today’s arrest of a man facing first-degree drug charges for possessing over 50 pounds of meth— https://t.co/Tc25vS5PF6 pic.twitter.com/xSfNVw0hO3 — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) February 11, 2026

They couldn't be more predictable:

Hennepin County attorney criticizes ICE courthouse arrests, warns of impact on court participation https://t.co/Zn4aV2oPRE — KARE 11 (@kare11) February 11, 2026

Federal agents make a chaotic arrest at downtown Minneapolis courthouse amid swarm of lawyers, observers https://t.co/VDG1jBMHUB — The Minnesota Star Tribune (@StarTribune) February 11, 2026

The media always quotes "observers," who are usually leftist anti-ICE activists.

Another day brings with it more examples for why nobody trusts the media these days:

so many journos continue to earn every ounce of their destroyed credibility https://t.co/fF1JORADfB — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 11, 2026

You would think arresting someone for 50 pounds of meth would be a good thing, not according to Mn media — Jeff Stanton (@Minotnd701) February 11, 2026

Watching the Dems and their media allies trying to make the Trump administration and ICE the bad guys for trying to keep criminals off the street has been nothing short of maddening.

