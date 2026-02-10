Lawless Left Strikes Again: Minnesota Agitators Swarm ICE, Try to Free Massive Meth Dealer

ICE tried to detain a person charged with trying to distribute a whole bunch of drugs and Leftists stepped in to try and stop them ... again. The lawless Left strikes again.

Advertisement

🚨VIDEO: ICE agents escort a defendant from the Hennepin County Courthouse, followed by a large crowd.



We’re told by sources that several in the crowd are public defenders.



At one point, a woman tries to open the car door as it drives away.



It happened just before noon… pic.twitter.com/hk4SwhYHQl — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) February 10, 2026

Many Americans dying from street drugs, but the Left wants to allow illegals to stay in America and distribute them without consequence.

Even better? Without Leftist agitators.

Why isn't MPD doing anything? This is all planned chaos to distract from the Somali fraud in MN. https://t.co/WwpvjpzAF8 — Alexander Van Dyke (@Alexand92841415) February 10, 2026

It's quite purposeful.

These "observers" and interferers need to start being prosecuted and put in prison. This needs to end.@AGPamBondi @FBIDirectorKash @DAGToddBlanche https://t.co/TUIlGXaKNX — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) February 10, 2026

It's just like disciplining a toddler ... if they are allowed to get away with bad behavior, it will only gets worse. It has to be nipped in the bud immediately.

This is outrageous. The man ICE is taking into custody was a drug trafficker and caught with 50 pounds of meth. Obviously these are not Minnesota residence. They are paid agitators. This must be stopped. Cut the head of the snake off. https://t.co/azgp1qinVF pic.twitter.com/gdLtfhIwKB — MoMo (@mo1532372) February 10, 2026

It really looks like they're doing more than protesting, you guys. https://t.co/uITA7RC2Dy — RBe (@RBPundit) February 10, 2026

It looks like they're agitating and interfering with the work of law enforcement, actually.

@ICEgov is not creating the chaos https://t.co/SjE37VPuG5 — Speaking My Mind (@Speak_my_mind) February 10, 2026

Advertisement

ICE is hardly the problem. They are trying to solve the problem, but Leftists don't want a resolution. They want a civil war.

50lbs of Meth this guy was busted for. Leftists are horrified he's being deported... make it make sense! — AJ in MN (@AJinMN) February 10, 2026

What a bunch of idiots. They should all be arrested for impeding and endangering the agents - and the defendant. — PA VOTER (Marla) (@PAKAG2020) February 10, 2026

If more of these idiots were put in jail and charged large amounts of bail to get out, this behavior would stop.

Minneapolis is a 3rd world city now. Let It go broke. — James (@Mrwiredguy) February 10, 2026

Give them what they want.

In what world do citizens feel emboldened to open up the door of a federal agent's car with an arrestee in the back?



This state is cooked... — MrAverage (@MrAverage1000) February 10, 2026

It's upside-down world right now.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.