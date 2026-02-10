Team USA Curler Would Be Remiss Not to Mention What’s Going on in...
NBC News: Lawyer Says Toddler Returned to ICE Detention and Denied Prescription Medication
Two Philadelphia Men Plead Guilty to $3.5 Million in ‘Fraud Tourism’ in Minnesota
Hollywood Reporter Tells How Bad Bunny Became the Celebrity Who Finally Broke Trump
'Just a Decision to Steal': FL Teachers Union Execs Sentenced to Prison After...
Rep. Shri Thanedar Tells CBP Commissioner ‘You Better Hope You Get Pardoned’
Eric Swalwell Gets OWNED by ICE Director Todd Lyons (at Least It Wasn't...
Congresswoman Can’t Respect ICE, Inheritors of the Klan Hood and the Slave Patrol
VIP
The Handmaid's Tale Isn't on the Right—It's in Surrogacy Mills and Chinese Billionaire...
CBS Caught LYING About Trump’s ICE Arrests (Here’s The Proof)
Punishing the Winner? Somehow, Sam Darnold Has to Pay California $14,000 For Winning...
Bad Bunny's Blackout Tribute Misses Mark: Massive U.S. Aid to Puerto Rico Vanished...
Seth Dillon ENDS Anti-Semitic CRAZY at WH Religious Liberties Commission Meeting As Only...
He's Gonna CRY! Dan Goldman CLEARLY Did Not Expect ICE Director Lyons to...

Lawless Left Strikes Again: Minnesota Agitators Swarm ICE, Try to Free Massive Meth Dealer

justmindy
justmindy | 7:40 PM on February 10, 2026
AP Photo/Matt York, File

ICE tried to detain a person charged with trying to distribute a whole bunch of drugs and Leftists stepped in to try and stop them ... again. The lawless Left strikes again.

Advertisement

Many Americans dying from street drugs, but the Left wants to allow illegals to stay in America and distribute them without consequence. 

Even better? Without Leftist agitators. 

It's quite purposeful.

Recommended

Team USA Curler Would Be Remiss Not to Mention What’s Going on in His Native Minnesota
Brett T.
Advertisement

It's just like disciplining a toddler ... if they are allowed to get away with bad behavior, it will only gets worse. It has to be nipped in the bud immediately. 

It looks like they're agitating and interfering with the work of law enforcement, actually. 

Advertisement

ICE is hardly the problem. They are trying to solve the problem, but Leftists don't want a resolution. They want a civil war. 

If more of these idiots were put in jail and charged large amounts of bail to get out, this behavior would stop. 

Give them what they want.

It's upside-down world right now.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

CRIME ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Team USA Curler Would Be Remiss Not to Mention What’s Going on in His Native Minnesota
Brett T.
NBC News: Lawyer Says Toddler Returned to ICE Detention and Denied Prescription Medication
Brett T.
Punishing the Winner? Somehow, Sam Darnold Has to Pay California $14,000 For Winning the Super Bowl
Aaron Walker
Hollywood Reporter Tells How Bad Bunny Became the Celebrity Who Finally Broke Trump
Brett T.
He's Gonna CRY! Dan Goldman CLEARLY Did Not Expect ICE Director Lyons to Tell Him WHERE to Go (Watch)
Sam J.
Two Philadelphia Men Plead Guilty to $3.5 Million in ‘Fraud Tourism’ in Minnesota
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Team USA Curler Would Be Remiss Not to Mention What’s Going on in His Native Minnesota Brett T.
Advertisement