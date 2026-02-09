WOW: Bar Owner Shares What Happened When She Put on BOTH Halftime Shows...
Sen. Mike Lee Has a Question About the MASSIVE Number of Private Jets Leaving S.F. After the Super Bowl

Doug P. | 1:33 PM on February 09, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Super Bowl LX is now history and so is the halftime show that was performed by somebody that even most of the players had never heard of

The game brought with it hundreds of private jets that were at Bay Area airports and maybe Bad Bunny was on one of these: 

Wow, this is a lot of planes and normally we only see something like this at a climate change summit: 

Speaking of climate change summits, Republican Sen. Mike Lee couldn't help but ask a question: 

The safe bet answer is "probably more than 70 percent." 

