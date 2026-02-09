Sen. Mike Lee Has a Question About the MASSIVE Number of Private Jets Leaving S.F. After the Super Bowl

Super Bowl LX is now history and so is the halftime show that was performed by somebody that even most of the players had never heard of.

The game brought with it hundreds of private jets that were at Bay Area airports and maybe Bad Bunny was on one of these:

You know it's a big weekend in the Bay Area when private jets line tarmacs at SFO and SJC. 👀✈️🏈 Get live updates here: https://t.co/RNWUL1qVjm pic.twitter.com/x84KZMAI3l — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 8, 2026

Wow, this is a lot of planes and normally we only see something like this at a climate change summit:

Last night’s #SuperBowlLX private jet exodus was wild! Five Bay Area airports (SFO, SJC, OAK, LVK & HWD) together saw a 1,136% increase in bizjet departures during the immediate post-game hours—compared to the previous Sunday. 🏈✈️ pic.twitter.com/lWb9Uz4jMM — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 9, 2026

Speaking of climate change summits, Republican Sen. Mike Lee couldn't help but ask a question:

Among those flying in the 500 private jets that left San Francisco after the Super Bowl, how many do you think are climate alarmists? https://t.co/AmEHmFSQl4 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 9, 2026

The safe bet answer is "probably more than 70 percent."

