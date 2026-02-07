Chuck Schumer FINALLY Rendered Speechless When Cornered About His 'Jim Crow' ID Laws BS

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer continues to lie with impunity, which isn't surprising since he's been doing that his entire political career. However, Schumer and the Democrats' desperation to stop the SAVE Act and the voter ID requirement it contains speaks volumes. So, instead of presenting a rational argument against it, Schumer is doing what the Dems have always done to oppose initiatives they don't want: Call it racist and/or sexist (in this case the Dems have done both).

This week a reporter caught up with Schumer in the hallway and asked him how it's "Jim Crow" to require ID to vote. Not only that, but by extension that would make it a racist requirement in order to drive, buy booze, etc. Schumer couldn't try and get away fast enough because he knows he's full of you know what. Watch:

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer is finally SPEECHLESS



Reporter“Can you explain how it's Jim Crow to require an ID to vote in elections, to drive a car, to purchase alcohol, go to the DMV? Any comment on that?”



He’s speechless and trying not to laugh because he knows he’s lying pic.twitter.com/Ur4OLcGBT8 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 6, 2026

Dems are never forced to explain how photo ID requirements disenfranchise minorities when it comes to not just voting, but not for driving, taking a flight or any number of things.

But we shouldn't complain because for a couple of minutes there were cameras around and Schumer was NOT talking.

History was made yesterday when Chuck Schumer was actually speechless and trying to avoid a microphone: https://t.co/cGlBIbZNnM — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) February 7, 2026

That's certainly rare, though not as rare as the hamburger patty when Schumer likes to add the cheese while cooking with the grill not turned on.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic madness and lying.

