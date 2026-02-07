Minneapolis Police Tear Down More Anti-ICE Barricades
Another Shutdown Looms & The AMA Caves On Gender Surgery
Olympic ‘Women’s’ Boxing ‘Champion’ Imane Khelif Admits the Obvious And Conservatives Take...
Mike Eruzione Has Advice for Olympic Snowboarder With Mixed Emotions About Representing th...
'More Pink Slips, Bezos!' WaPo HL Blames JD Vance for Skater Nearly Missing...
Who Wants to Tell 'Em? Teachers Abandon School to Indoctrinate Students With Trump...
Laid Off Reporter Who Led a Protest Outside the WaPo Building Had a...
Another Video of the Opening Ceremony Officially Sinks Dems' 'JD Vance Got Massively...
VIP
Let's Check on How Elizabeth Warren's Prediction of a Market Crash Because of...
Oh, HELL NO! Zohran Mandani Spits In Every New Yorker's Face With His...
Kamala Harris' HQ68 Stomps on a Rake Attempting to Join the 'JD Vance...
Wailing at Walz: Leftist Mob Amasses at Minnesota Governor’s Mansion to Demand ‘Legalizati...
Dem Dick Durbin Was Against Using the DOJ to Prosecute Political Enemies Until...
‘Temporary’ Insanity: AOC Can’t Accept That TPS Status Has an Expiration Date and...

Chuck Schumer FINALLY Rendered Speechless When Cornered About His 'Jim Crow' ID Laws BS

Doug P. | 4:10 PM on February 07, 2026
Meme

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer continues to lie with impunity, which isn't surprising since he's been doing that his entire political career. However, Schumer and the Democrats' desperation to stop the SAVE Act and the voter ID requirement it contains speaks volumes. So, instead of presenting a rational argument against it, Schumer is doing what the Dems have always done to oppose initiatives they don't want: Call it racist and/or sexist (in this case the Dems have done both). 

Advertisement

This week a reporter caught up with Schumer in the hallway and asked him how it's "Jim Crow" to require ID to vote. Not only that, but by extension that would make it a racist requirement in order to drive, buy booze, etc. Schumer couldn't try and get away fast enough because he knows he's full of you know what. Watch: 

Dems are never forced to explain how photo ID requirements disenfranchise minorities when it comes to not just voting, but not for driving, taking a flight or any number of things. 

Recommended

Olympic ‘Women’s’ Boxing ‘Champion’ Imane Khelif Admits the Obvious And Conservatives Take a Victory Lap
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

But we shouldn't complain because for a couple of minutes there were cameras around and Schumer was NOT talking.

That's certainly rare, though not as rare as the hamburger patty when Schumer likes to add the cheese while cooking with the grill not turned on. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic madness and lying.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Olympic ‘Women’s’ Boxing ‘Champion’ Imane Khelif Admits the Obvious And Conservatives Take a Victory Lap
Aaron Walker
Minneapolis Police Tear Down More Anti-ICE Barricades
Brett T.
Who Wants to Tell 'Em? Teachers Abandon School to Indoctrinate Students With Trump Crucifixion Protest
Grateful Calvin
Mike Eruzione Has Advice for Olympic Snowboarder With Mixed Emotions About Representing the U.S.
Doug P.
'More Pink Slips, Bezos!' WaPo HL Blames JD Vance for Skater Nearly Missing Event (But Guess What...)
Doug P.
Oh, HELL NO! Zohran Mandani Spits In Every New Yorker's Face With His Model for Immigration Policy
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Olympic ‘Women’s’ Boxing ‘Champion’ Imane Khelif Admits the Obvious And Conservatives Take a Victory Lap Aaron Walker
Advertisement