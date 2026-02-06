People Have Questions About This Local Media Description of the Weapon Carried by...


It's Only February but Rep. Jamie Raskin Just Made 'the Dumbest Argument of the Year' Against Voter ID

Doug P. | 3:33 PM on February 06, 2026
Twitchy

The Democrats continue to insist (with media help of course) that voter fraud "almost never" happens and therefore voter ID isn't necessary because it would only stop the thing lefties say never occurs. However, most countries have voter ID because it's just common sense, which is something that runs counter to the Dems' mission. 

The well of Democrat arguments against requiring a photo ID in order to vote is running dry, judging from Rep. Jamie Raskin's latest desperate claim. This doozy comes with a beverage warning. Watch: 

Notice that the CNN "journalist" didn't find that worthy of any pushback at all. 

Not only is photo ID to vote "Jim Crow 2.0," but now it's sexist as well!

Raskin proved not that long ago (also on CNN) that he's pretty good at playing stupid when he has to. Or maybe he's not playing. 

*****

