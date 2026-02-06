It's Only February but Rep. Jamie Raskin Just Made 'the Dumbest Argument of the Year' Against Voter ID

The Democrats continue to insist (with media help of course) that voter fraud "almost never" happens and therefore voter ID isn't necessary because it would only stop the thing lefties say never occurs. However, most countries have voter ID because it's just common sense, which is something that runs counter to the Dems' mission.

The well of Democrat arguments against requiring a photo ID in order to vote is running dry, judging from Rep. Jamie Raskin's latest desperate claim. This doozy comes with a beverage warning. Watch:

Jamie Raskin on requiring photo ID to vote,



“It might violate the 19th Amendment which gives women the right to vote…”pic.twitter.com/C55ySWMOmx — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) February 6, 2026

Notice that the CNN "journalist" didn't find that worthy of any pushback at all.

This is the dumbest argument of the year and it’s only February… all while @kasie is frozen in awe with zero challenge to Raskin’s argument, https://t.co/qZ5ZQTUHxf — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 6, 2026

Not only is photo ID to vote "Jim Crow 2.0," but now it's sexist as well!

Does he come up with this on his own or does he have a committee of 2nd graders do it for him? I guess I should’ve be so hard on the 2nd graders. — thomas hakes (@thomashakes) February 6, 2026

What?!?!?



This guy is an extreme variant of stupid! — SkyePuppy (@skyepuppy) February 6, 2026

Raskin proved not that long ago (also on CNN) that he's pretty good at playing stupid when he has to. Or maybe he's not playing.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

