Scott Jennings Comes Up Empty in Attempt to Teach Econ 101 to CNN Panelists After Bessent's Testimony

Doug P. | 9:40 PM on February 05, 2026
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

On Thursday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was questioned by a Senate Committee and he had some reality checks about "affordability" that the Dems are trying to turn into a midterm campaign issue. 

One Democrat in particular who got heap big humiliated was Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who tried to pin "affordability" problems on the Trump administration. Dances With Identity Theft ended up getting wrecked:

Warren didn't like hearing that the "Bidenomics" she touted so much sucked, and as it turns out, neither did some people on CNN.

As it pertains to the cost of housing, Scott Jennings (who has a great show on the Salem Radio Network -- check it out if you haven't already) tried to let some other folks on CNN in on a "supply and demand" secret after the Biden administration let millions and millions of illegals into the country. They didn't want to hear a reality check about the cost of housing:

"Do you have proof" is just a special response from the show's host. 

If they understood economics and basic realities they wouldn't be liberal Democrats. 

It never fails. 

*****

