Scott Jennings Comes Up Empty in Attempt to Teach Econ 101 to CNN Panelists After Bessent's Testimony

On Thursday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was questioned by a Senate Committee and he had some reality checks about "affordability" that the Dems are trying to turn into a midterm campaign issue.

One Democrat in particular who got heap big humiliated was Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who tried to pin "affordability" problems on the Trump administration. Dances With Identity Theft ended up getting wrecked:

.@SecScottBessent destroys Pocahontas @SenWarren:



"Senator, it may be a bit nuanced for you, but what @POTUS is referring to is the media saying that the affordability crisis was generated by this administration, when it was you and President Biden who destroyed the buying power… pic.twitter.com/o54IwK5zPe — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 5, 2026

Warren didn't like hearing that the "Bidenomics" she touted so much sucked, and as it turns out, neither did some people on CNN.

As it pertains to the cost of housing, Scott Jennings (who has a great show on the Salem Radio Network -- check it out if you haven't already) tried to let some other folks on CNN in on a "supply and demand" secret after the Biden administration let millions and millions of illegals into the country. They didn't want to hear a reality check about the cost of housing:

The divide between the right & left is so deep, we can't even agree on long-established economic principles anymore.



When you already have a shortage of something and you add 20 MILLION people who are trying to get that something, prices go up! pic.twitter.com/pP7zpg9g3r — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 5, 2026

"Do you have proof" is just a special response from the show's host.

Personally, I'm not at all surprised by the fact that the concept of supply and demand baffles liberals. If it didn't, the economic policies they support would be completely different. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 5, 2026

If they understood economics and basic realities they wouldn't be liberal Democrats.

“I’m asking you for actual proof” 🤡



The proof is supply and demand. https://t.co/LcwfHCOVJD — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 6, 2026

Sheesh. It's either abject stupidity or a stubborn refusal to accept facts that destroy your argument. https://t.co/hzYx7q8ufV — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) February 5, 2026

It never fails.

