Eric Swalwell AGAIN Says GOPers at the House Gym Tell Him Trump's Bad but They're Afraid to Speak Up

Say what you will about Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell, but his commitment to recycling is unmatched. In this case, however, we're talking about Swalwell's commitment to recycling dubious stories -- specifically about what some Republicans are telling him while working out at the congressional gym.

According to Swalwell, the gym has become a confessional of sorts for GOPers who supported Trump but now don't but are afraid to say so publicly. So instead, those Republicans choose to confess their true (but secret) Trump opposition to a rabidly partisan Democrat while on an elliptical in the House gym. At least, that's what Swalwell would like everybody to believe.

Swalwell originally told that story on a podcast last June, and apparently Republicans are still entrusting him with their secret opposition to Trump:

😳 U.S. Rep Eric Swalwell says the real political tea is spilling at the gym, where he claims Republicans are quietly trashing Donald Trump between sets.



"You learn a lot in the congressional gym." https://t.co/EfS31NbRvj pic.twitter.com/s1sbNt55UR — TMZ (@TMZ) February 4, 2026

Because if you were a Republican who wanted to bad mouth Trump but were afraid he'd find out about it, naturally the first person you'd say that to is Swalwell. He's really good at keeping secrets, right (pause for laughter)?

Here's a Republican calling BS on what Swalwell's been trying to push:

I’m in the gym every morning and haven’t seen this once. Nor have I ever seen @RepSwalwell there…



The only time anyone should believe Swalwell is if he’s giving tips on how to get duped by a Chinese spy. https://t.co/jwslI0EVVo — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) February 4, 2026

Ouch!

