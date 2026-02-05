She's The GOAT ... of CRINGE: Here's Kamala Harris' BIG, Important Announcement (LOL,...
Eric Swalwell AGAIN Says GOPers at the House Gym Tell Him Trump's Bad but They're Afraid to Speak Up

Doug P. | 11:35 AM on February 05, 2026
Twitchy

Say what you will about Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell, but his commitment to recycling is unmatched. In this case, however, we're talking about Swalwell's commitment to recycling dubious stories -- specifically about what some Republicans are telling him while working out at the congressional gym. 

According to Swalwell, the gym has become a confessional of sorts for GOPers who supported Trump but now don't but are afraid to say so publicly. So instead, those Republicans choose to confess their true (but secret) Trump opposition to a rabidly partisan Democrat while on an elliptical in the House gym. At least, that's what Swalwell would like everybody to believe. 

Swalwell originally told that story on a podcast last June, and apparently Republicans are still entrusting him with their secret opposition to Trump: 

Because if you were a Republican who wanted to bad mouth Trump but were afraid he'd find out about it, naturally the first person you'd say that to is Swalwell. He's really good at keeping secrets, right (pause for laughter)? 

When a Post Is DAMNING Enough to Make Brit Hume Say 'HOOBOY' You KNOW It's a Doozy (Look Out, Wes Moore)
Here's a Republican calling BS on what Swalwell's been trying to push: 

Ouch!

When a Post Is DAMNING Enough to Make Brit Hume Say 'HOOBOY' You KNOW It's a Doozy (Look Out, Wes Moore)
