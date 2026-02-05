Chuck Schumer Called Voter ID a Right Wing 'Jim Crow' Effort While MS NOW Displayed the Latest Poll

Chuck Schumer and the Democrats are desperately attempting to portray the SAVE Act as "Jim Crow 2.0," while video has been going around of select Democrats, including Barack Obama (in this story) and Joe Biden below gladly taking part in what they now call the racist requirement for ID in order to vote:
Democrats claim voter ID hinders participation in elections.— Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) February 5, 2026
Here's Joe Biden showing his ID to vote in 2022.
If Sleepy Joe can show his ID to vote, any American can. pic.twitter.com/RH2QsrG7ao
Does any "journalist" ever ask Dems like Schumer why it's supposed to be harder for minorities to get an ID? If that's the case they must also not be able to legally drive a vehicle and yet the Dems never make the claim that drivers license requirements are racist.
According to Schumer, the vast majority of all Americans support a racist initiative:
🚨CNN’s Pollster issues DEATH SENTENCE for Democrats on Voter ID:— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 3, 2026
Black Voters: 76% want it
White voters: 85% want it
Latino voters: 82% want it
The Senate must pass the SAVE Act.
pic.twitter.com/jvWdqLuiCB
It got even more awkward for Lyin' Chuck when he was on MS NOW's Morning Joe show and, while the New York Democrat was spewing his BS the on-screen graphic was shooting down everything he was saying:
Chuck Schumer doubles down on saying commonsense voter ID is "right-wing" "Jim Crow 2.0" as a screen shows overwhelming support between Republicans and Democrats.— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 5, 2026
Total moron. pic.twitter.com/sg7NRdMZ5g
Recommended
Womp womp! Sorry, Chuck.
Question: "71% of Democrats support requiring an ID to vote. So why do you not?"— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 5, 2026
Schumer: "It’s Jim Crow 2.0. This is vicious and nasty. you will not get a single Democratic vote in the Senate."
Translation: 71% of our own voters must not understand why voter ID would destroy… pic.twitter.com/CYomO8MNKe
The Democrats are so out of touch with the rest of the country on a variety of issues, including voter ID and the enforcement of immigration laws.
They are getting desperate as the public doesn’t support their “open borders voting”. pic.twitter.com/kgpgqxskea— I Woke Up (@drewidia) February 5, 2026
The Democrats' dreams are being crushed right before our eyes and we can't get enough of the meltdowns from Schumer and the rest.
*****
Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (looking at you, Chuck).
Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member