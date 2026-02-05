No WORDS: Gosh, It Sure Looks Like Obama's Former WH Counsel Gave Epstein...
Chuck Schumer Called Voter ID a Right Wing 'Jim Crow' Effort While MS NOW Displayed the Latest Poll

Doug P. | 11:02 AM on February 05, 2026

Chuck Schumer and the Democrats are desperately attempting to portray the SAVE Act as "Jim Crow 2.0," while video has been going around of select Democrats, including Barack Obama (in this story) and Joe Biden below gladly taking part in what they now call the racist requirement for ID in order to vote: 

Does any "journalist" ever ask Dems like Schumer why it's supposed to be harder for minorities to get an ID? If that's the case they must also not be able to legally drive a vehicle and yet the Dems never make the claim that drivers license requirements are racist. 

According to Schumer, the vast majority of all Americans support a racist initiative:

It got even more awkward for Lyin' Chuck when he was on MS NOW's Morning Joe show and, while the New York Democrat was spewing his BS the on-screen graphic was shooting down everything he was saying: 

Womp womp! Sorry, Chuck.

The Democrats are so out of touch with the rest of the country on a variety of issues, including voter ID and the enforcement of immigration laws. 

The Democrats' dreams are being crushed right before our eyes and we can't get enough of the meltdowns from Schumer and the rest.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (looking at you, Chuck).

