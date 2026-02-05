Chuck Schumer Called Voter ID a Right Wing 'Jim Crow' Effort While MS NOW Displayed the Latest Poll

Chuck Schumer and the Democrats are desperately attempting to portray the SAVE Act as "Jim Crow 2.0," while video has been going around of select Democrats, including Barack Obama (in this story) and Joe Biden below gladly taking part in what they now call the racist requirement for ID in order to vote:

Advertisement

Democrats claim voter ID hinders participation in elections.



Here's Joe Biden showing his ID to vote in 2022.



If Sleepy Joe can show his ID to vote, any American can. pic.twitter.com/RH2QsrG7ao — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) February 5, 2026

Does any "journalist" ever ask Dems like Schumer why it's supposed to be harder for minorities to get an ID? If that's the case they must also not be able to legally drive a vehicle and yet the Dems never make the claim that drivers license requirements are racist.

According to Schumer, the vast majority of all Americans support a racist initiative:

🚨CNN’s Pollster issues DEATH SENTENCE for Democrats on Voter ID:



Black Voters: 76% want it

White voters: 85% want it

Latino voters: 82% want it



The Senate must pass the SAVE Act.

pic.twitter.com/jvWdqLuiCB — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 3, 2026

It got even more awkward for Lyin' Chuck when he was on MS NOW's Morning Joe show and, while the New York Democrat was spewing his BS the on-screen graphic was shooting down everything he was saying:

Chuck Schumer doubles down on saying commonsense voter ID is "right-wing" "Jim Crow 2.0" as a screen shows overwhelming support between Republicans and Democrats.



Total moron. pic.twitter.com/sg7NRdMZ5g — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 5, 2026

Womp womp! Sorry, Chuck.

Question: "71% of Democrats support requiring an ID to vote. So why do you not?"



Schumer: "It’s Jim Crow 2.0. This is vicious and nasty. you will not get a single Democratic vote in the Senate."



Translation: 71% of our own voters must not understand why voter ID would destroy… pic.twitter.com/CYomO8MNKe — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 5, 2026

The Democrats are so out of touch with the rest of the country on a variety of issues, including voter ID and the enforcement of immigration laws.

They are getting desperate as the public doesn’t support their “open borders voting”. pic.twitter.com/kgpgqxskea — I Woke Up (@drewidia) February 5, 2026

The Democrats' dreams are being crushed right before our eyes and we can't get enough of the meltdowns from Schumer and the rest.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (looking at you, Chuck).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!