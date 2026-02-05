No WORDS: Gosh, It Sure Looks Like Obama's Former WH Counsel Gave Epstein...
Sen. Mike Lee Thanks Barack Obama for Setting a Good Example on Voter ID in a Flashback Video

Doug P. | 9:54 AM on February 05, 2026
Twitter

Democrats like Chuck Schumer continue to oppose the SAVE Act, which would include requiring people to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship in order to register to vote in federal elections. Voter ID is just common sense, which of course means the Democrats oppose it.

However, according to a new poll, more than 70 percent of Democrat voters support the measure to make elections more secure. The numbers just don't back up the BS Schumer and other Dems are shoveling: 

Voter ID laws are popular because it just makes for more secure elections. Again, that seems to be why congressional Democrats oppose them.

President Barack Obama didn't seem to have a big problem with "racist" voter ID during the 2012 election:

Republican Sen. Mike Lee thanked Obama for demonstrating how easy it is: 

Turns out getting an ID isn't really that tough, but Democrats like to make everybody believe it's more difficult than climbing Everest (but only for minorities). 

Chuck Schumer is calling it "Jim Crow 2.0" and even Obama once took part in it, apparently. 

