Sen. Mike Lee Thanks Barack Obama for Setting a Good Example on Voter ID in a Flashback Video

Democrats like Chuck Schumer continue to oppose the SAVE Act, which would include requiring people to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship in order to register to vote in federal elections. Voter ID is just common sense, which of course means the Democrats oppose it.

However, according to a new poll, more than 70 percent of Democrat voters support the measure to make elections more secure. The numbers just don't back up the BS Schumer and other Dems are shoveling:

🚨 BREAKING: In a stunning blow to Democrats, 76% PERCENT of BLACK Americans want nationwide voter ID — in other words, the SAVE America Act



White voters: 85% want it

Latino voters: 82% want it



Another leftist narrative just got decimated.



Pass voter ID. GET THIS PASSED. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HFnVtlccvh — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 3, 2026

Voter ID laws are popular because it just makes for more secure elections. Again, that seems to be why congressional Democrats oppose them.

President Barack Obama didn't seem to have a big problem with "racist" voter ID during the 2012 election:

FLASHBACK: Barack Obama presents his ID to vote in 2012.



pic.twitter.com/o9N6BJbk9f — America (@america) February 4, 2026

Republican Sen. Mike Lee thanked Obama for demonstrating how easy it is:

Thank you for setting a great example, @BarackObama!



All Americans can show ID to vote, even presidents. https://t.co/BpvpHt6wDe — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) February 4, 2026

Turns out getting an ID isn't really that tough, but Democrats like to make everybody believe it's more difficult than climbing Everest (but only for minorities).

How did he know how to get an ID?



It’s a Festivus Miracle — brownOUT (@JHWalz32) February 4, 2026

Wait I thought this was Jim Crow?! — Dive4Inspiration & Truth (@dive4bottlecaps) February 4, 2026

Chuck Schumer is calling it "Jim Crow 2.0" and even Obama once took part in it, apparently.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (including efforts to block voter ID for obvious reasons).

