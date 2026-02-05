Amnesty International Gets Ratioed and Wrecked Over 'RIP Fact-Checkers'-Style Take on Mass WaPo Firings

Rep. Summer Lee Says ICE Is Not the Gestapo but 'Regular, Run of...
Doug P. | 7:15 PM on February 05, 2026
ImgFlip

The Washington Post laid off about a third of its work/propaganda force this week, but they're handling it well.

Just kidding:

There's a good chance a few of these former unbiased and objective journos will, within a couple of days, be in Minneapolis screaming "F**K ICE" into a bullhorn. 

The good news is that when one door closes, another opens: 

It's always nice to have potential employers reaching out. 

After the Post's announcement, Amnesty International had a "press freedom" moment (what "freedom" guarantees anybody employment at a particular outlet?) and of course dragged Trump into the picture: 

Wait, did they really just say that we'll now see "fewer fact-checked investigations"? Why yes they did:

The Washington Post layoffs come at a moment when press freedom is already under assault by the Trump administration and journalists around the world face repression at the hands of their governments. With this massive cut to both international and local reporting, all of us, including policymakers in DC, will have access to fewer fact-checked investigations on the impacts of decisions made in Washington on human rights around the world.

Hey, we all know how reliable those WaPo "fact-checks" have been in the past, right? 

The "old guard" media is dying, and that's the real problem they have...

That's what their take translates to, yes. 

It's a total mystery!

And they're NOT happy about it. 

BINGO!

Yep, that's the same one!

Of course not, because they're serious "journalists," or something. 

Now some of the laid off Post workers (with the help of Democrats of course) are making it obvious they think their profession is entitled to employment and permanent funding just because some of the owners have a lot of money. They still have some life lessons to learn. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats (that includes orgs like Amnesty Int'l). 

