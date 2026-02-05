Amnesty International Gets Ratioed and Wrecked Over 'RIP Fact-Checkers'-Style Take on Mass WaPo Firings

The Washington Post laid off about a third of its work/propaganda force this week, but they're handling it well.

Just kidding:

Fired Post reporters rally outside the newspapers offices. pic.twitter.com/OdboQi2jpf — Paul Wagner (@paulcwagner) February 5, 2026

Advertisement

There's a good chance a few of these former unbiased and objective journos will, within a couple of days, be in Minneapolis screaming "F**K ICE" into a bullhorn.

The good news is that when one door closes, another opens:

If your position at The Washington Post was recently eliminated, please consider applying to write for The Babylon Bee. We are seeking applicants experienced in writing fictional content presented in the tone and style of a legitimate news organization. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) February 5, 2026

It's always nice to have potential employers reaching out.

After the Post's announcement, Amnesty International had a "press freedom" moment (what "freedom" guarantees anybody employment at a particular outlet?) and of course dragged Trump into the picture:

The Washington Post layoffs come at a moment when press freedom is already under assault by the Trump administration and journalists around the world face repression at the hands of their governments. With this massive cut to both international and local reporting, all of us,… — Amnesty International USA (@amnestyusa) February 5, 2026

Wait, did they really just say that we'll now see "fewer fact-checked investigations"? Why yes they did:

The Washington Post layoffs come at a moment when press freedom is already under assault by the Trump administration and journalists around the world face repression at the hands of their governments. With this massive cut to both international and local reporting, all of us, including policymakers in DC, will have access to fewer fact-checked investigations on the impacts of decisions made in Washington on human rights around the world.

Hey, we all know how reliable those WaPo "fact-checks" have been in the past, right?

The "old guard" media is dying, and that's the real problem they have...

One less rag to carry your water then? — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) February 5, 2026

That's what their take translates to, yes.

The death of Iranians on the streets en masse got less attention from Amnesty International than layoffs in the goddamn newspaper in USA



You would think it is a bad taste joke, but no, it is real https://t.co/KB1Y5KWUqs — Michael Elgort (@just_whatever) February 5, 2026

Amnesty International, why were you ten times faster to condemn Washington Post layoffs than to condemn unspeakable atrocities by the Islamic regime in Iran? https://t.co/15crLcdBpO — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) February 5, 2026

It's a total mystery!

People don't want to read garbage about how racist we are if we own dogs or use a gas lawn mower. Or how sexist we are if we drink milk or watch Love Boat reruns.



We're tired of the lecturing and bullshit; we just want the news.



Left-leaning orgs are learning this the hard way. https://t.co/9QUG0CSqdT — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 5, 2026

And they're NOT happy about it.

Press freedom is under assault, but not by Trump. It’s under assault by deranged leftist zombies posing as journalists and ruining the credibility of the press. https://t.co/5PQdsa14oN — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) February 5, 2026

Advertisement

BINGO!

The amnesty international which is trying to force people through propaganda that men can get pregnant. https://t.co/IcMFGECS1i — Edmund Gallus (@EdmundGall23) February 5, 2026

Yep, that's the same one!

LOL.

Clown.



They didn't even have the professional dignity to return the Pulitzer they won when the Russiagate story turned out to be bogus. https://t.co/5vYBvwkhXb — Wes Walker (@Republicanuck) February 5, 2026

Of course not, because they're serious "journalists," or something.

It’s a very sad day when Amnesty has reduced itself to shilling for the legacy media like it’s a human right issue. https://t.co/Bt75zbadC5 — Chris Bowditch (@chrisbowditch) February 5, 2026

Now some of the laid off Post workers (with the help of Democrats of course) are making it obvious they think their profession is entitled to employment and permanent funding just because some of the owners have a lot of money. They still have some life lessons to learn.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats (that includes orgs like Amnesty Int'l).

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!