Boston Judge to Have Hearing After Allegedly Helping an Illegal Evade ICE
Reuters' 'Don't Blame Renewables for Spain's Power Outage' Headline vs. the 2nd Sentence...
Abby D. Phillip Celebrates 'NewsNight's Great CNN Ratings, Tweeters Explain Why
HOT TAKE ALERT: New York Times Discovers Christians Wear Cross Necklaces
CNN: FBI 'Reassigns' Agents Photographed Kneeling With Black Lives Matter
What the Heck?! Texas House Passes Bill That Would CRIMINALIZE Political Memes Without...
Is He Trolling? Neil deGrasse Tyson Asks X Which Red Hat He Should...
YIKES: Marco Rubio Tells Trump and Cabinet Members What's In the Biden State...
U.K.'s First 'Trans Judge' Files Fruitless Appeal Against Supreme Court's Gender Ruling
WOW: Chris Cillizza Admits Media Didn't Dig Into Biden's Cognitive Decline Because They're...
Jonathan Turley Finds Dems' Hyperventilating About Presidential Corruption Coming YEARS To...
Just HOW BAD Is Polling? Report Says Hakeem Jeffries Doesn't Want Any More...
How Judges Are Sabotaging Trump’s Second Term w/ Josh Hammer
VIP
Chuck Schumer Wanted to Focus on Trump's Approval but Watch His Face When...

Pro-Trans Amnesty International Gets DRAGGED for Saying the 'Patriarchy' Is Harming Women's Rights

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on April 30, 2025
Meme screenshot

There's tone deaf, and then there's ... whatever the heck this is.

Amnesty International was one of the organizations that fought for the rights of 'trans women' (read: men) before the U.K. Supreme Court, and called the Court's ruling that biological women have rights 'disappointing,' so for them to claim they have any vested interest in resisting 'patriarchal oppression' is laughable, at best.

Advertisement

There's a pending Community Note using Amnesty's own words against it:

Amnesty International UK has published its third-party intervention in the Supreme Court appeal of the case of For Women Scotland v Scottish Ministers, which will be heard this week (26/27 November), with a judgment at a later date. 

The Supreme Court is called to answer the question of whether a person with a Gender Recognition Certificate that recognises her gender as female, is a woman for the purposes of the Equality Act and the protections against sex discrimination that the Act provides. The decision will address whether existing legislation which has been understood in this manner for many years should still be understood in this way.   

Amnesty is increasingly concerned about the deterioration of rights and the quality of life for trans people in the UK and abroad. Amnesty has intervened in this case to set out why legal gender recognition is a human rights issue and why existing protections are right and necessary. 

In other words, Amnesty International went to court to defend the rights of men over women.

Recommended

Boston Judge to Have Hearing After Allegedly Helping an Illegal Evade ICE
Brett T.
Advertisement

All of this.

In locker rooms, bathrooms, rape crisis centers, maternity wards.

Exactly. This writer wants Amnesty to define 'woman' before talking about the patriarchy.

They do it so men can oppress women, thus enabling the patriarchy they claim to fight. It doesn't help women and they don't care.

And no, they don't accept the Court's ruling.

Amnesty International is worthless.

Advertisement

Yup.

Please, tell us, Amnesty.

Just incredible.

We love to see them get absolutely dragged over this.

Because they're hypocrites.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: AMNESTY PATRIARCHY SUPREME COURT TRANSGENDER U.K. WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Boston Judge to Have Hearing After Allegedly Helping an Illegal Evade ICE
Brett T.
Reuters' 'Don't Blame Renewables for Spain's Power Outage' Headline vs. the 2nd Sentence of the Story
Doug P.
YIKES: Marco Rubio Tells Trump and Cabinet Members What's In the Biden State Dept. Files He Found
Doug P.
CNN: FBI 'Reassigns' Agents Photographed Kneeling With Black Lives Matter
Brett T.
Abby D. Phillip Celebrates 'NewsNight's Great CNN Ratings, Tweeters Explain Why
Gordon K
HOT TAKE ALERT: New York Times Discovers Christians Wear Cross Necklaces
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Boston Judge to Have Hearing After Allegedly Helping an Illegal Evade ICE Brett T.
Advertisement