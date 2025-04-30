Pro-Trans Amnesty International Gets DRAGGED for Saying the 'Patriarchy' Is Harming Women's Rights

There's tone deaf, and then there's ... whatever the heck this is.

Amnesty International was one of the organizations that fought for the rights of 'trans women' (read: men) before the U.K. Supreme Court, and called the Court's ruling that biological women have rights 'disappointing,' so for them to claim they have any vested interest in resisting 'patriarchal oppression' is laughable, at best.

The past year has presented a bleak future for many women and girls amid attacks on gender equality. Women’s rights cannot continue to be under assault like this. Join us to fight for gender equality for all women, everywhere.



Our annual report on the state of the world’s human… pic.twitter.com/kYjJbNfEh9 — Amnesty International (@amnesty) April 29, 2025

There's a pending Community Note using Amnesty's own words against it:

Amnesty International UK has published its third-party intervention in the Supreme Court appeal of the case of For Women Scotland v Scottish Ministers, which will be heard this week (26/27 November), with a judgment at a later date. The Supreme Court is called to answer the question of whether a person with a Gender Recognition Certificate that recognises her gender as female, is a woman for the purposes of the Equality Act and the protections against sex discrimination that the Act provides. The decision will address whether existing legislation which has been understood in this manner for many years should still be understood in this way. Amnesty is increasingly concerned about the deterioration of rights and the quality of life for trans people in the UK and abroad. Amnesty has intervened in this case to set out why legal gender recognition is a human rights issue and why existing protections are right and necessary.

In other words, Amnesty International went to court to defend the rights of men over women.

The Supreme Court heard your arguments, and didn’t find in your favour.



Transwomen are men, and that’s ok.

Transmen are women, and that’s ok too.



Single sex spaces are important to everyone, especially women and homosexuals.



Claiming a gender that does not match your sex,… pic.twitter.com/IEozz77hMe — Jonathan (@Beardandcamera) April 29, 2025

All of this.

Tranwomen in female locker rooms is the very definition of patriarchal oppression. No one asked us, when we objected we were vilified, when we said we felt unsafe we were told to "get over it" and called "Nazi" by groups like you. — Lizzy B (@LizzyBPemberly) April 29, 2025

In locker rooms, bathrooms, rape crisis centers, maternity wards.

See...I doubt you.



I don't even know which definition of woman you are referring to.



Do you mean women like me? Born and not worn?



If so, you can politely kiss my a**. You have twisted and turned language and fought to destroy my rights and the rights of all women.



Not… — Jane Austen's Inner Monologue (@agonyhope1817) April 29, 2025

Exactly. This writer wants Amnesty to define 'woman' before talking about the patriarchy.

Why do you ‘train’ people to believe single sex female spaces are wrong and bigoted? How do you think this helps women? Do you accept the ruling of the UK Supreme Court? — Sarah Phillimore (@SVPhillimore) April 30, 2025

They do it so men can oppress women, thus enabling the patriarchy they claim to fight. It doesn't help women and they don't care.

And no, they don't accept the Court's ruling.

Your little report is worthless because you blame the “patriarchy” in the west while completely ignoring the rights women are losing to the trans community and the attacks that occur every hour on us via the religion of peace. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) April 30, 2025

Amnesty International is worthless.

Don’t you think males have the right t insert themselves into all things female?



Men can get pregnant and all that? — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) April 30, 2025

Yup.

What is a “woman”?? https://t.co/wXrqeHth74 — Ssean Callaghan (@Sseanc1976) April 30, 2025

Please, tell us, Amnesty.

From the people who were in court last November arguing that single sex spaces for women should not be lawful as a matter of policy. https://t.co/uM6ZGAtNcl pic.twitter.com/wuM2JIDL52 — Lisa Mackenzie (@lnmackenzie1) April 29, 2025

Just incredible.

Reminder that Amnesty intervened **against** For Women Scotland in Supreme Court



Acting to deny girls & women, especially lesbian's rights in UK



Insisting men with £6 vouchers were women & must have access to female only spaces, sports & associations https://t.co/4rkF7pmrNq pic.twitter.com/HsvKBfqJsQ — Marjorie Hutchins (@leakylike) April 30, 2025

We love to see them get absolutely dragged over this.

Because they're hypocrites.

