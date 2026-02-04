Jerrold Nadler Tells JD Vance It's BS to Say He Called on Citizens to Shoot ICE (and NOBODY Is Buying It)

Dr. Marty Makary Exposes What They Hid About American Medicine
Doug P. | 10:48 AM on February 04, 2026
Twitchy

As we told you yesterday, Democrat Rep. Jerrold Nadler -- the only member of Congress who has to unzip his pants to blow his nose -- again tried to pour more fuel on the anti-ICE fire when he said this:

"If you were attacked by a masked person, you might think you were being kidnapped. You'd be justified in shooting the person."

That sounds pretty straightforward, but as usual we have another Democrat attempting to convince people to not believe their own eyes and ears. 

Vice President JD Vance called out Nadler's despicable behavior (which unfortunately is what the Dem Rep does on a regular basis): 

That accurately described Nadler's comments.

Nadler hopes nobody heard or understood what he actually said: 

Nobody who's being remotely honest with themselves believes a word of Nadler's denial. 

Nadler and his Democrat colleagues spend the majority of their time trying to convince everybody they didn't hear them say all those things they clearly said.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

