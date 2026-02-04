Jerrold Nadler Tells JD Vance It's BS to Say He Called on Citizens to Shoot ICE (and NOBODY Is Buying It)

As we told you yesterday, Democrat Rep. Jerrold Nadler -- the only member of Congress who has to unzip his pants to blow his nose -- again tried to pour more fuel on the anti-ICE fire when he said this:

Here is crazed lunatic @RepJerryNadler likening immigration enforcement to "attacks... by masked hoodlums":



"If you were attacked by a masked person, you might think you were being kidnapped. You'd be justified in shooting the person."



SICK!! pic.twitter.com/R6ln758XHE — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 3, 2026

"If you were attacked by a masked person, you might think you were being kidnapped. You'd be justified in shooting the person."

That sounds pretty straightforward, but as usual we have another Democrat attempting to convince people to not believe their own eyes and ears.

Vice President JD Vance called out Nadler's despicable behavior (which unfortunately is what the Dem Rep does on a regular basis):

Jerry Nadler is one of the highest ranking Democrats in the House of Representatives and he is openly calling for people to shoot federal law enforcement.



This is despicable behavior from an elected official and I'm sure the leftwing media will cover it extensively. https://t.co/hmbV43h43H — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 3, 2026

That accurately described Nadler's comments.

Nadler hopes nobody heard or understood what he actually said:

This is BS. I’m not calling on citizens to shoot ICE. I’m calling on ICE to stop shooting citizens.



ICE is a rogue agency hellbent on terrorizing our neighbors and instilling fear in immigrant communities.



They should stop wearing masks, put on a uniform, and start wearing… https://t.co/Sb0yIY3JDp — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) February 3, 2026

Nobody who's being remotely honest with themselves believes a word of Nadler's denial.

If you can’t remember what you said, then you need to step down immediately!!! https://t.co/GnQFaMwkuB — Jammles (@jammles9) February 4, 2026

That’s literally the exact opposite of what you said. — BowTiedBroke (@BowTiedBroke) February 3, 2026

"If you were attacked by a masked person, you might think you were being kidnapped. You'd be justified in shooting the person."



That’s what you said. https://t.co/NlWCTN3oEU — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 4, 2026

Nadler and his Democrat colleagues spend the majority of their time trying to convince everybody they didn't hear them say all those things they clearly said.

