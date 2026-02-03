Ouch: High School Anti-Ice Protester Runs Out in Front of a Car Flying...
KTLA: Community ‘Outraged and Devastated’ After Feds ‘Forced Their Way Onto the Grounds...
Judge Blocks Administration From Ending Temporary Protected Status for 350,000 Haitians
The Next Greta: CNN Lauds Teen Brothers for Becoming Full-Time ICE Watchers in...
Rep. Ted Lieu Desperately Asking to Be Sued by President Trump for Defamation
WOAH! Jill Biden's Ex-Husband, Charged With Murder (VIDEO)
Black ICE Agent Hit With Racial Slurs After Asking Trans Agitator, ‘Are You...
ICE Arrests New Orleans Police Department Recruit Who Is an Illegal With a...
The Truth About Why Democrats Are Losing the Public Safety and Election Security...
James Woods Humiliates VOGUE for Their '50 Shades of Gavin Newsom' Puff Piece...
John Kennedy Using Hillary Clinton to Diminish Tim Walz's Masculinity in BRUTAL Takedown...
Greg Gutfeld ENDS Zohran Mamdani for Tone-Deaf Blankets Gifted to Homeless People FREEZING...
Mike Johnson Strong Arms Schumer, Jeffries As Democrat 'Power Struggle' Erupts
Another One Bites the DUST! Nurse Who Talked Openly About Letting ICE Agents...

Jerry Nadler Says You’d Be Justified in Shooting a Masked Goon Trying to Kidnap You

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on February 03, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Jerry Nadler went on a bit of a rant, saying that the biggest problem facing the United States is the fascism in the streets. "We see people shot, for what … driving a car?" he asks. Yes, for driving a car into an ICE agent. Context is important.

Advertisement

Nadler calls ICE masked hoodlums and goons and suggests that if you were being snatched up by a man in a mask, you'd think you were being kidnapped and would be justified in shooting the person.

The post continues:

… attacked by a masked person, you might think you were being kidnapped. You'd be justified in shooting the person to protect yourself."

Recommended

Ouch: High School Anti-Ice Protester Runs Out in Front of a Car Flying a Trump Flag, Goes Flying
Brett T.
Advertisement

And then he just moves on to his next topic after painting a bullseye on ICE "goons."

Shot for driving a car. Be honest for once.

***

Tags:

CONGRESS ICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ouch: High School Anti-Ice Protester Runs Out in Front of a Car Flying a Trump Flag, Goes Flying
Brett T.
KTLA: Community ‘Outraged and Devastated’ After Feds ‘Forced Their Way Onto the Grounds of a Church’
Brett T.
One of the BIGGEST Bombshells Yet Buried in Latest Epstein Doc Dump and MUST-Read Thread Breaks It Down
Sam J.
Judge Blocks Administration From Ending Temporary Protected Status for 350,000 Haitians
Brett T.
James Woods Humiliates VOGUE for Their '50 Shades of Gavin Newsom' Puff Piece With 1 BRUTAL Fact-Check
Sam J.
Rep. Ted Lieu Desperately Asking to Be Sued by President Trump for Defamation
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ouch: High School Anti-Ice Protester Runs Out in Front of a Car Flying a Trump Flag, Goes Flying Brett T.
Advertisement