Jerry Nadler Says You’d Be Justified in Shooting a Masked Goon Trying to Kidnap You

Rep. Jerry Nadler went on a bit of a rant, saying that the biggest problem facing the United States is the fascism in the streets. "We see people shot, for what … driving a car?" he asks. Yes, for driving a car into an ICE agent. Context is important.

Nadler calls ICE masked hoodlums and goons and suggests that if you were being snatched up by a man in a mask, you'd think you were being kidnapped and would be justified in shooting the person.

JUST IN: Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler appears to suggest American citizens would be justified in shooting masked ICE agents.



"What is really the major problem in this country today is the fascism in our streets."



"The attacks on American citizens by masked hoodlums. If you were… pic.twitter.com/gJlabKOijv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 3, 2026

… attacked by a masked person, you might think you were being kidnapped. You'd be justified in shooting the person to protect yourself."

HOLY CRAP



Rep Jerry Nadler basically just put out a kiII order for ICE agents effectively giving the go ahead for leftists to shoot them



This is absolutely insane pic.twitter.com/FVwHVWJGov — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 3, 2026

This guy needs to be censured and investigated. — American Revivalist (@MikeCBurlew) February 3, 2026

He must resign immediately. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 3, 2026

Arrest Jerry Nadler immediately. Expel him from Congress. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 3, 2026

Ironically his argument justifies ICE doing the same. — Phantom Platypus (@PhantomPlatypus) February 3, 2026

He’s looking for more martyrs to keep a constant stream of new stuff to talk about, that way no one will focus on their fraud anymore. — Pledged Allegiance to the Republic (@thechosenorca) February 3, 2026

This rhetoric crosses a dangerous line. — Tomáš Janota (@tomjntx) February 3, 2026

"Masked hoodlums" no those are vetted federal agents, Jerry. You need to be expelled immediately. — Chief_JR (@JRand1685) February 3, 2026

A whole new level of demonizing law-enforcement. — Jamazel (@JRAzeltine) February 3, 2026

Democrats continue to turn up the temperature. — FreeThinkerFitness (@FreeThinkerFit) February 3, 2026

Reckless blabbering. What an embarrassment he is. Sanction him now — Idaho Aquaponics (@AquaponicsIdaho) February 3, 2026

And then he just moves on to his next topic after painting a bullseye on ICE "goons."

Shot for driving a car. Be honest for once.

