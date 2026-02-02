TICK TOCK? FINALLY?! Bill and Hillary Clinton's Attempt to Avoid Contempt BACKFIRES and...
Ron DeSantis and Elon Musk Tell Billie Eilish How to Remedy Her 'Stolen Land' Complaint About America

Doug P. | 1:10 PM on February 02, 2026
Twitchy

Last night was the Grammy Awards, and once again some of those receiving awards did not take Ricky Gervais' advice from back when he hosted the Golden Globes a few years ago:

Advertisement

Instead there were a few political statements from lefties on stage. The crowd applauded Billie Eilish's "f**k ICE" and "stolen land" comments, including a woman who looks like she's wearing an exploded chicken on her head: 

We couldn't help but notice that these misguided lefties had no problem at all once again holding another awards show on "stolen land" while proudly accepting their accolades. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had a suggestion for Eilish if she's seriously feeling guilty about inhabiting "stolen land":

"Nobody is illegal" of course does not apply to anybody caught trying to sneak into an L.A. awards show uninvited. 

Elon Musk agreed: 

There's no hypocrisy quite like Hollywood liberal hypocrisy. 

*****

