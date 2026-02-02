Ron DeSantis and Elon Musk Tell Billie Eilish How to Remedy Her 'Stolen Land' Complaint About America

Last night was the Grammy Awards, and once again some of those receiving awards did not take Ricky Gervais' advice from back when he hosted the Golden Globes a few years ago:

They're still not listening 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ol5SIT09Mq — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 2, 2026

Instead there were a few political statements from lefties on stage. The crowd applauded Billie Eilish's "f**k ICE" and "stolen land" comments, including a woman who looks like she's wearing an exploded chicken on her head:

Billie Eilish at the Grammys: "Nobody is illegal on stolen land. We need to keep fighting and speaking up. Our voices do matter...f*ck ICE."



pic.twitter.com/90FQcO0Un2 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 2, 2026

We couldn't help but notice that these misguided lefties had no problem at all once again holding another awards show on "stolen land" while proudly accepting their accolades.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had a suggestion for Eilish if she's seriously feeling guilty about inhabiting "stolen land":

Oh, gee, this “stolen land” nonsense again?



Maybe she should step up and forfeit her southern California mansion since it is supposedly on “stolen land.” https://t.co/0CVJc5MC65 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) February 2, 2026

"Nobody is illegal" of course does not apply to anybody caught trying to sneak into an L.A. awards show uninvited.

Elon Musk agreed:

Exactly — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2026

There's no hypocrisy quite like Hollywood liberal hypocrisy.

