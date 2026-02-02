EXPOSED! DataRepublican Serves Up a NICE Refreshing Glass of KARMA to Agitator Sites...
VIP
Jon Ossoff's Official Response to FBI's 'Raid' of Fulton County Elections Says SO...
BUCKLE UP! Trevor Noah About to TRULY Experience FAFO After Defaming Trump at...
'Performative Gibberish' Alert! Billie Eilish Cursed ICE While Accepting a Grammy Award on...
WOW WOW WOW: Nicki Minaj Cries HAVOC and Let's Loose the Dogs of...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Don Lemon Plays It Cool During Podcast Saying He Isn’t Worried About His...
Lemon Twist: Elizabeth Warren Vigorously Defends Grand Juries and Says Their Indictments M...
VIP
Schooled Fools: CNN’s Dana Bash and Abby Phillip Haven’t Done Their Homework on...
The Big Apple is Rotten to the Core: NYC Judge Allegedly Helps Would-be...
'Uh oh, Trump's Lost San Francisco': Brian Allen Works Overtime to Make Anti-ICE...
Erick Erickson Spots a Trend in Midterm Election Years
Stephen Moore Sounds the Alarm on 'Fuel Mandates and Loopholes'
Tim Walz Gets BODIED by X Users After Congratulating Minnesotans for Their 'Peaceful...

Ricky Gervais: The Grammys Proved Yet Again That Hollywood Lefties Still Aren't Heeding This Advice

Doug P. | 10:55 AM on February 02, 2026
Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP

Last night brought with it another Hollywood awards show, and you'll be shocked to know that nobody delivered any political diatribes.

Just kidding!

The "bridges not walls," anti-gun crowd that lives in gated communities and has armed security were on the lecture circuit again:

Advertisement

No person is "illegal"? Try sneaking uninvited into an L.A. awards show and put that to the test.

Ricky Gervais advised Hollywood about this lunacy several years ago and has this reminder today: 

Entertainment industry lefties only want to listen to themselves and don't care if they're alienating at least half the country with their insanity.

Here's a flashback to Gervais' 2020 Golden Globes monolog, and it explains why he hasn't been invited back: 


Perfection. And no, the Hollywood libs didn't listen. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left, woke media and insanity from the Hollywood Left? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
EXPOSED! DataRepublican Serves Up a NICE Refreshing Glass of KARMA to Agitator Sites Doxxing ICE Agents
Sam J.
BUCKLE UP! Trevor Noah About to TRULY Experience FAFO After Defaming Trump at The Grammys (Screenshot)
Sam J.
WOW WOW WOW: Nicki Minaj Cries HAVOC and Let's Loose the Dogs of WAR on Dems in Post After DAMNING Post
Sam J.
'Performative Gibberish' Alert! Billie Eilish Cursed ICE While Accepting a Grammy Award on Stolen Land
Doug P.
Jon Ossoff's Official Response to FBI's 'Raid' of Fulton County Elections Says SO MUCH About 2020
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement