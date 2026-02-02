Ricky Gervais: The Grammys Proved Yet Again That Hollywood Lefties Still Aren't Heeding This Advice

Last night brought with it another Hollywood awards show, and you'll be shocked to know that nobody delivered any political diatribes.

Just kidding!

The "bridges not walls," anti-gun crowd that lives in gated communities and has armed security were on the lecture circuit again:

Bad Bunny says "ICE OUT" at the #Grammys and receives a massive standing ovation:



"We are not savage, we are not animals, we are not aliens, we are humans and we are Americans. The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love.… pic.twitter.com/IFzvguqdCR — Variety (@Variety) February 2, 2026

Billie Eilish says "f*ck ice" during her #Grammys acceptance speech: "Nobody is illegal on stolen land. We need to keep fighting and speaking up. Our voices do matter." pic.twitter.com/Sz1um3afYJ — Variety (@Variety) February 2, 2026

No person is "illegal"? Try sneaking uninvited into an L.A. awards show and put that to the test.

Ricky Gervais advised Hollywood about this lunacy several years ago and has this reminder today:

They're still not listening 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ol5SIT09Mq — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 2, 2026

Entertainment industry lefties only want to listen to themselves and don't care if they're alienating at least half the country with their insanity.

Here's a flashback to Gervais' 2020 Golden Globes monolog, and it explains why he hasn't been invited back:

Perfection. And no, the Hollywood libs didn't listen.

