BUCKLE UP! Trevor Noah About to TRULY Experience FAFO After Defaming Trump at...
WOW WOW WOW: Nicki Minaj Cries HAVOC and Let's Loose the Dogs of...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Don Lemon Plays It Cool During Podcast Saying He Isn’t Worried About His...
Lemon Twist: Elizabeth Warren Vigorously Defends Grand Juries and Says Their Indictments M...
VIP
Schooled Fools: CNN’s Dana Bash and Abby Phillip Haven’t Done Their Homework on...
The Big Apple is Rotten to the Core: NYC Judge Allegedly Helps Would-be...
'Uh oh, Trump's Lost San Francisco': Brian Allen Works Overtime to Make Anti-ICE...
Erick Erickson Spots a Trend in Midterm Election Years
Stephen Moore Sounds the Alarm on 'Fuel Mandates and Loopholes'
Tim Walz Gets BODIED by X Users After Congratulating Minnesotans for Their 'Peaceful...
Deport Every Single Illegal Alien Possible
To Whom Does America Go to Denounce Ignorant, Anti-ICE Celebs? You Guessed It...
Here's Ted Lieu's Criteria for a Democrat Presidential Candidate and You Guys, HE'S...

'Performative Gibberish' Alert! Billie Eilish Cursed ICE While Accepting a Grammy Award on Stolen Land

Doug P. | 9:28 AM on February 02, 2026
Meme screenshot

The Grammy Awards were last night, and not surprisingly a bunch of Hollywood lefties who live in gated communities wildly applauded anybody who was slamming the Trump administration for enforcing federal immigration laws and securing the border. 

Advertisement

Obviously ICE was also mentioned, and Billie Eilish went the "stunning and brave" route with these words about the United States and those who are arresting and deporting criminal illegals: 

Try barging into the Grammys without an invitation or ticket and you'll find out just how "illegal"  these smug libs think a person can be.

Eilish doesn't seem to be in a hurry to return her stolen land:

Senator Mike Lee explained how Eilish could have proved she means what she says:

No, they don't mean it, but then again these entertainment industry lefties are among the biggest hypocrites on the planet so none of that is surprising. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

And yet they don't do that for some reason!

"Performative gibberish" to a great degree sums up the Hollywood Left.

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president. As you saw above, the Hollywood Left continues to whine about sanity having been restored. 

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
WOW WOW WOW: Nicki Minaj Cries HAVOC and Let's Loose the Dogs of WAR on Dems in Post After DAMNING Post
Sam J.
BUCKLE UP! Trevor Noah About to TRULY Experience FAFO After Defaming Trump at The Grammys (Screenshot)
Sam J.
Lemon Twist: Elizabeth Warren Vigorously Defends Grand Juries and Says Their Indictments Must Be Trusted
Warren Squire
To Whom Does America Go to Denounce Ignorant, Anti-ICE Celebs? You Guessed It ... Frank Stallone
Grateful Calvin
Tim Walz Gets BODIED by X Users After Congratulating Minnesotans for Their 'Peaceful Protests'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement