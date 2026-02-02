'Performative Gibberish' Alert! Billie Eilish Cursed ICE While Accepting a Grammy Award on Stolen Land

The Grammy Awards were last night, and not surprisingly a bunch of Hollywood lefties who live in gated communities wildly applauded anybody who was slamming the Trump administration for enforcing federal immigration laws and securing the border.

Obviously ICE was also mentioned, and Billie Eilish went the "stunning and brave" route with these words about the United States and those who are arresting and deporting criminal illegals:

Billie Eilish says "f*ck ice" during her #Grammys acceptance speech: "Nobody is illegal on stolen land. We need to keep fighting and speaking up. Our voices do matter." pic.twitter.com/Sz1um3afYJ — Variety (@Variety) February 2, 2026

Try barging into the Grammys without an invitation or ticket and you'll find out just how "illegal" these smug libs think a person can be.

Eilish doesn't seem to be in a hurry to return her stolen land:

Billie Eilish calls America "stolen land"



Ok, Billie. Your $14,000,000 mansion in LA is built where the Tongva tribes once lived. Any plans on returning it?



pic.twitter.com/3qu0ubWX8G — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 2, 2026

Senator Mike Lee explained how Eilish could have proved she means what she says:

Any white person who does a public “stolen land” acknowledgement should immediately give his or her land to native Americans



Otherwise they don’t mean it



Also, I’m pretty sure they don’t mean it https://t.co/aZ0iuLhM2K — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 2, 2026

No, they don't mean it, but then again these entertainment industry lefties are among the biggest hypocrites on the planet so none of that is surprising.

As always there is nothing stopping ‘concerned’ Democrats from surrendering their property to the tribe they believe it is stolen from. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) February 2, 2026

And yet they don't do that for some reason!

Hollywood celebrity millionaire accepts award on stolen land. Agrees to keep award and keep living on stolen land.



The Democratic party's problem summed up. https://t.co/Mrb3ihYpy9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 2, 2026

“Nobody is illegal on stolen land”



So all those clapping celebrities will now open the doors to their mansions so any stranger who wants to can walk on in?



It’s performative gibberish. They don’t mean it. https://t.co/b4PCLgZM97 — Carl (@HistoryBoomer) February 2, 2026

"Performative gibberish" to a great degree sums up the Hollywood Left.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president. As you saw above, the Hollywood Left continues to whine about sanity having been restored.

