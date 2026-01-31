Jim Acosta Gets a First Amendment Schooling While on the 'Journalism Is Under Attack' Fainting Couch

Deport Every Single Illegal Alien Possible
Doug P. | 11:47 AM on January 31, 2026
Gif screenshot from Gone with the Wind

Former CNN fake news "journalists" are having quite a week while at the same time proving they are not -- nor ever have been -- objective reporters. 

One can't think of lib activist "journalists" without former CNN propagandist Jim Acosta coming to mind. Acosta has already claimed that his fellow former CNNer Don Lemon has been arrested because President Trump is a racist (these one-trick ponies have gotten boring and predictable), and now he's saying this administration has the First Amendment under attack: 

Acosta is mirroring what Lemon told the pastor of the church the mob of agitators stormed while Lemon "covered the story" (while urging them on):

Either Acosta (and Lemon) don't understand the First Amendment or are just lying and hoping nobody else does so they can push their preferred narrative. Either way CNN once presented them both as journalists, which is laughable:

Exactly. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

