Jim Acosta Gets a First Amendment Schooling While on the 'Journalism Is Under Attack' Fainting Couch

Former CNN fake news "journalists" are having quite a week while at the same time proving they are not -- nor ever have been -- objective reporters.

One can't think of lib activist "journalists" without former CNN propagandist Jim Acosta coming to mind. Acosta has already claimed that his fellow former CNNer Don Lemon has been arrested because President Trump is a racist (these one-trick ponies have gotten boring and predictable), and now he's saying this administration has the First Amendment under attack:

Advertisement

Attorney for my colleague and friend Don Lemon has released a statement saying Don was arrested by federal agents in LA last night. This is outrageous and cannot stand. The First Amendment is under attack in America! pic.twitter.com/V4TVEK7Icy — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 30, 2026

Acosta is mirroring what Lemon told the pastor of the church the mob of agitators stormed while Lemon "covered the story" (while urging them on):

NEW: Don Lemon tries lecturing a pastor on the First Amendment after a mob of far leftists stormed a church in Minneapolis.



Pastor: “This is unacceptable. It's shameful to interrupt a public gathering of Christians in worship…”



Lemon: “Listen, there's a constitution, the First… pic.twitter.com/joHdCvaXe6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 18, 2026

Either Acosta (and Lemon) don't understand the First Amendment or are just lying and hoping nobody else does so they can push their preferred narrative. Either way CNN once presented them both as journalists, which is laughable:

The First Amendment was under attack when praying worshippers were interrupted by Don Lemon for him to put on a performance with his fellow protestors. https://t.co/iV0EFJKKXr — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 30, 2026

The First Amendment does not provide immunity for “journalists” to commit crimes https://t.co/WouAqKHvaY — Sunny (@sunnyright) January 30, 2026

Jim is correct saying the first amendment is under attack but Don Lemon was the one doing it https://t.co/LTehfLyhmw pic.twitter.com/xDTjCXwqEr — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) January 30, 2026

Exactly.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!