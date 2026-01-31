Color Commentary: Jim Acosta Says Don Lemon Is Being Targeted for His Race, Not His Actions

Dom Lemon’s fellow ‘journalists’ are pushing the fake narrative that he was arrested because of his ‘journalism.’ Instead, Lemon has been charged by a grand jury with violating others’ religious rights. That hasn’t stopped one of Lemon’s former CNN buds from also blaming a ‘racist’ President Donald Trump for his legal woes.

Here’s Jim Acosta. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Jim Acosta: Trump is a racist, and that’s why he went after Don Lemon.



“He likes to f**k with Don because he’s black."



Former CNN hosts really having themselves a banner day. pic.twitter.com/spUA8wAyfC — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 31, 2026

Pathetic to see the race-grifting shill Acosta debase himself even further with this nonsense. — 45 — 47 (@MeanTweetsRule) January 31, 2026

I thought Don Lemon was the stupidest guy in broadcasting, but Jim Acosta sure presents some stiff competition @Donlemonbsky @Acosta — Jancie (@Jancie010107) January 31, 2026

Pretty sure that’s an eternal tie between those two.

‘Journalists’ have been glossing over why Lemon was arrested on Friday.

They can’t act like Lemon didn’t disrupt a church service for political reasons, because that’s exactly what he did! — pslifeisgood🤷🏻‍♀️ (@Patrici16556484) January 31, 2026

Don Lemon was part of an organized mob that stormed into a church service and prevented the parishioners from practicing their faith. He can claim he was merely reporting, he was not. Even if he was, he still intentionally joined in the disruption of the church service.STFU — RCAT (@RalphCataldo) January 31, 2026

Trump didn’t have him arrested. It was a grand jury. — ronnie latimer (@latimer_ronnie) January 31, 2026

It doesn’t matter. They’re going to blame Trump anyway and rely on their audiences not understanding how things work.

Commenters say Lemon’s race and sexual orientation have nothing to do with his indictment.

The funny part is that nobody cares that Don Lemon is Black.



Nobody cares that he's gay.



The objectionable qualities are that he's a bit of a attention-seeking moron. — Sergeant Reckless (@SgtReckle55) January 31, 2026

Then why did they arrest the other people involved who are not black? — Jeff Butcher (@ButchJeffries54) January 31, 2026

We’re supposed to overlook that William Kelly was also arrested for his role in the recent St. Paul church occupation.

Commenters say the comical duo has changed venues, but never really left the media circus.

These clowns were presented by CNN as newspeople.



Not that what they have now is any better. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 31, 2026

They weren’t newsmen when they worked at CNN - pure comedy! — LP (@ladp216) January 31, 2026

Funny how both these guys get fired by CNN and then turn into even bigger clowns — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) January 31, 2026

Activists, plain and simple. They are anything but journalists. — Lakius Maximus (@LakiusMaximus) January 31, 2026

That basically describes everyone in the legacy media and its many castoffs, such as Lemon and Acosta.

