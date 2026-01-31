Love to See It: Judgmental 'Journo' Don Lemon Gets Caught in His Own...
Taxpayer-Funded Schools Escort Kids to Anti-ICE Protest Instead of Class – Abbott Demands...
A Deep Dive into the Lemon Indictment: Are Lemon’s First Amendment Rights Being...
VIP
Boca Grande's Elite: No Parking for You, But Save Our Cheap Help from...
Connected Lefty Jamael Lundy, Married to Council Member and Running for Office, Busted...
VIP
Dan Goldman Is BIG MAD That Kash Patel DARES Investigate the 2020 Election
Deport Every Single Illegal Alien Possible
BOMBSHELL --> Jonathan Turley Explains WHY FBI Seizing Fulton County Votes Is a...
WATCH: Stephen Colbert Claims That the Nazis Were Better Than ICE
Don Lemon Arrest Causes Hysteria on CNN, MSNow
DOJ Drops DOOZY of an Epstein Email About Bill Gates, an STD, and...
'This Is REAL': DHS Employee and Life-Long Democrat Breaks Her Silence About Minnesota...
And Now for the BEST FAFO Yet! Largest License Plate Tracker, StopICE, Has...
Jemele Hill Rage-Tweets: Don Lemon's Church Storm Arrest is 'Horrifying' – Selective Outra...

Color Commentary: Jim Acosta Says Don Lemon Is Being Targeted for His Race, Not His Actions

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:57 AM on January 31, 2026
Meme

Dom Lemon’s fellow ‘journalists’ are pushing the fake narrative that he was arrested because of his ‘journalism.’ Instead, Lemon has been charged by a grand jury with violating others’ religious rights. That hasn’t stopped one of Lemon’s former CNN buds from also blaming a ‘racist’ President Donald Trump for his legal woes.

Advertisement

Here’s Jim Acosta. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Pretty sure that’s an eternal tie between those two.

‘Journalists’ have been glossing over why Lemon was arrested on Friday.

It doesn’t matter. They’re going to blame Trump anyway and rely on their audiences not understanding how things work.

Commenters say Lemon’s race and sexual orientation have nothing to do with his indictment.

Recommended

A Deep Dive into the Lemon Indictment: Are Lemon’s First Amendment Rights Being (Unlawfully) Squeezed?
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

We’re supposed to overlook that William Kelly was also arrested for his role in the recent St. Paul church occupation.

Commenters say the comical duo has changed venues, but never really left the media circus.

That basically describes everyone in the legacy media and its many castoffs, such as Lemon and Acosta.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BLACK LIVES MATTER CNN DONALD TRUMP FIRST AMENDMENT JIM ACOSTA MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Deep Dive into the Lemon Indictment: Are Lemon’s First Amendment Rights Being (Unlawfully) Squeezed?
Aaron Walker
BOMBSHELL --> Jonathan Turley Explains WHY FBI Seizing Fulton County Votes Is a BIG DEAL (Cue Dem Panic)
Sam J.
Love to See It: Judgmental 'Journo' Don Lemon Gets Caught in His Own ‘Nobody Is Above the Law’ Net
Warren Squire
Taxpayer-Funded Schools Escort Kids to Anti-ICE Protest Instead of Class – Abbott Demands Answer
justmindy
This Is HUGE If What We're Hearing About Amy Klobuchar and Tim Walz's 'Inside Deal' Is Legit – WATCH
Sam J.
And Now for the BEST FAFO Yet! Largest License Plate Tracker, StopICE, Has Been Compromised and HOOBOY
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

A Deep Dive into the Lemon Indictment: Are Lemon’s First Amendment Rights Being (Unlawfully) Squeezed? Aaron Walker
Advertisement