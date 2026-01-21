Lunatic Texas Teacher Coaches Kids on Evading ICE: Demonizing Law Enforcement with Your...
Trump Eviscerates Gavin Newsom in Front of World Elites at Davos

Ex Biden Cheerleader Hakeem Jeffries Gets Projection Nuked After Saying Trump's 'Embarrassing America'

Doug P. | 6:10 PM on January 21, 2026
Meme screenshot

President Trump must have had a pretty productive time in Davos, Switzerland considering how many Democrats and media are really upset about what's unfolded. 

California Gov. Gavin Newsom seemed upset that Trump said he wouldn't be taking any military action in Greenland, thus destroying another bogus Democrat talking point, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is doing his usual thing: 

Before Trump's second term began, for nearly four years, Jeffries and the Democrats (with a lot of media assistance of course) weren't quite as concerned about what we all saw and heard.

Does Jeffries want examples of embarrassing America on the world stage? @Mazemoore had that covered: 

Biden even once was looking for a member of Congress who had died during a White House event, and not a peep from the usual suspects. There are many more examples. 

The Dems should sit this one out but they just don't know how. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

