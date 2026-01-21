Ex Biden Cheerleader Hakeem Jeffries Gets Projection Nuked After Saying Trump's 'Embarrassing America'

President Trump must have had a pretty productive time in Davos, Switzerland considering how many Democrats and media are really upset about what's unfolded.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom seemed upset that Trump said he wouldn't be taking any military action in Greenland, thus destroying another bogus Democrat talking point, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is doing his usual thing:

Donald Trump is overseas embarrassing America on the world stage.



Again. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) January 21, 2026

Before Trump's second term began, for nearly four years, Jeffries and the Democrats (with a lot of media assistance of course) weren't quite as concerned about what we all saw and heard.

Does Jeffries want examples of embarrassing America on the world stage? @Mazemoore had that covered:

You told the American people that this guy was perfectly fit to serve a second term. https://t.co/s8TYiiLydM pic.twitter.com/IH23kDH4y5 — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 21, 2026

Biden even once was looking for a member of Congress who had died during a White House event, and not a peep from the usual suspects. There are many more examples.

Remember that time Biden wandered off into the Amazon rain forest? pic.twitter.com/m8JZAX7Rcx — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) January 21, 2026

This your guy? Might want to sit this one out. pic.twitter.com/vhC2prZPxg — RuthieRedSox (@RuthieRedSox) January 21, 2026

The Dems should sit this one out but they just don't know how.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

