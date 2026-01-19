Tim Walz's Statement on What He 'in No Way Supports' Agitators Doing Overheats CYA Detectors

As we told you earlier, the Department of Justice has announced their intention to charge Don Lemon after he was among agitators (while insisting he was just a "journalist" covering what was happening) who went into a Minneapolis church over the weekend and disrupted the service:

BREAKING: DOJ Announces Intention to Charge Don Lemon under the Ku Klux Klan Act.



The KKK Act makes it illegal to threaten, hurt, or intimidate people to prevent them from exercising their God-given rights.



HARMEET DHILLON: "The Klan Act is one of the most important federal… pic.twitter.com/GWnXAMtWc9 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 19, 2026

That's ironic indeed, considering that Lemon said people in the church needed to feel uncomfortable so they could no longer hide behind their "white supremacy."

After having done his best to encourage and embolden mobs of agitators in Minneapolis, Gov. Tim Walz gave Fox News a weak statement where he kinda-sorta said protesters shouldn't do that sort of thing:

BREAKING: MN Gov. Tim Walz’s office provides a statement to @FoxNews in response to anti-ICE agitators interrupting a church service yesterday.



“The Governor has repeatedly and unequivocally urged protesters to do so peacefully. While people have a right to speak out, he in no… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 19, 2026

That statement has a real CYA feel to it and seems as sincere as Walz's claims that he's been fighting fraud in Minnesota.

In other words, he learned about the FACE Act this morning and felt he needed to cover his azz. https://t.co/P0M830vioL — Maria Patriot (@DocMomMN) January 19, 2026

Sure sounds like that.

No mention of any investigation or promises to prosecute https://t.co/hxZU6Fg6VG — GeorgeSmith2 (@WestMichP2) January 19, 2026

Oh no, that'll be up to the feds.

"In no way supports" does not mean that Walz will do anything to protect MN churches. — kokomored (@kokomored1) January 19, 2026

If Walz was serious he (and Jacob Frey) would both be promising to have local police make arrests if it happens again, which they won't do.

