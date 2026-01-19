Tim Walz's Statement on What He 'in No Way Supports' Agitators Doing Overheats CYA Detectors

HOLD UP! Did VA Democrats Just Put an Acreage Requirement on the 2nd...
Doug P. | 3:45 PM on January 19, 2026
AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto

As we told you earlier, the Department of Justice has announced their intention to charge Don Lemon after he was among agitators (while insisting he was just a "journalist" covering what was happening) who went into a Minneapolis church over the weekend and disrupted the service:

That's ironic indeed, considering that Lemon said people in the church needed to feel uncomfortable so they could no longer hide behind their "white supremacy." 

After having done his best to encourage and embolden mobs of agitators in Minneapolis, Gov. Tim Walz gave Fox News a weak statement where he kinda-sorta said protesters shouldn't do that sort of thing: 

That statement has a real CYA feel to it and seems as sincere as Walz's claims that he's been fighting fraud in Minnesota. 

Sure sounds like that. 

Oh no, that'll be up to the feds. 

If Walz was serious he (and Jacob Frey) would both be promising to have local police make arrests if it happens again, which they won't do. 

*****

