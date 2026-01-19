Projection-Palooza! Tim Walz, Who Emboldens These Leftist Agitators, Warned ICE Would Target Churches

It's often said that if you want to know what Democrats like Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are up to, just pay attention to what they're accusing the opposition of doing.

Recently Walz said the he expected ICE to target church services because "that's who they are."

Well, a church service was targeted over the weekend, except by Walz's side and not ICE. Tampon Tim's "prediction" aged poorly in a hurry:

Tim Walz was morally outraged over the holidays, warning that ICE would target church services.



“Because that’s who they are."



Surely Tim will be equally outraged by his far-left radicals storming a church service. pic.twitter.com/Tag65hN98f — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 19, 2026

Hey Tim, the "because that's who they are" call is coming from inside your own house!

BREAKING - Conservatives are now demanding Don Lemon and the leftist agitators who took over a Minneapolis church while people were worshipping be charged under the FACE Act, the same law the Biden administration used to jail nine pro-life activists. pic.twitter.com/HTm3jOw2ne — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) January 19, 2026

ICE and the DOJ are looking into more lawlessness from the Left in Walz's state.

Agitators aren’t just targeting our officers. Now they’re targeting churches, too.



They're going from hotel to hotel, church to church, hunting for federal law enforcement who are risking their lives to protect Americans.



Tim Walz and Jacob Frey are responsible for whipping… https://t.co/O3WQ6Iftfe — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) January 18, 2026

President Trump will not tolerate the intimidation and harassment of Christians in their sacred places of worship.



The Department of Justice has launched a full investigation into the despicable incident that took place earlier today at a church in Minnesota. — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) January 19, 2026

We won't hold our breath waiting for the leftist "leadership" in Minnesota to condemn what happened.

It’s (D)ifferent this time. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 19, 2026

Yep, that's why.

Walz must have decided he has nothing to lose, so why not go down in fiery flames as an uber-progressive justice warrior. https://t.co/Y5FBXonGi2 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) January 19, 2026

That’s exactly what he's doing, — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 19, 2026

If Walz had an ounce of shame he'd have resigned by now for a host of reasons, but of course he won't.

