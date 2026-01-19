Projection-Palooza! Tim Walz, Who Emboldens These Leftist Agitators, Warned ICE Would Target Churches

Oh, Honey ... NO: Video-Thread DECIMATES Every Leftist Claiming Trump Supporters Are the...
Doug P. | 11:20 AM on January 19, 2026
Twitchy

It's often said that if you want to know what Democrats like Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are up to, just pay attention to what they're accusing the opposition of doing.

Recently Walz said the he expected ICE to target church services because "that's who they are."

Well, a church service was targeted over the weekend, except by Walz's side and not ICE. Tampon Tim's "prediction" aged poorly in a hurry:

Hey Tim, the "because that's who they are" call is coming from inside your own house!

ICE and the DOJ are looking into more lawlessness from the Left in Walz's state. 

We won't hold our breath waiting for the leftist "leadership" in Minnesota to condemn what happened.

Yep, that's why.

If Walz had an ounce of shame he'd have resigned by now for a host of reasons, but of course he won't.

