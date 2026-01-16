ICE Officer Owning Smug Protesters With a Career Reality Check Could Be a DHS Recruitment Ad

Want to see some activist "legal observers" have their criticism of an ICE officer backfire hilariously?
There's a video going around showing some protesters having a chat with an ICE agent and we couldn't help but laugh.
Brace for the mic drop near the end of this fairly short video. Watch and listen:
ICE agent gets berated by a schools impede patroller bragging "I have 7 years of education!"— Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) January 13, 2026
Agent fires back:
"I love my job. I can't believe I get paid for this.
I only have a high school diploma, and I make more than you."
Comedy gold. Absolute mic drop. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/eWkJsOMOpb
This could be in a DHS recruitment ad!
ICE: “I love my job. I can't believe I get paid for this. I’d do this for free.”— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 13, 2026
PROTESTER: “I get $200k. I’m a physician assistant.”
ICE: “How long did you have to go to school?”
PROTESTER: “7 Years”
ICE: “I only went to high school and I make $200k.”pic.twitter.com/lD1HOi1MJe
About a week ago we shared a video showing anti-ICE theater kids being coached before a press conference, but they need to be better trained at improv so they have better comebacks after ICE agents drop a mic on them.
Where can I sign up to be an ICE officer? 😂— Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) January 14, 2026
Their attempt to "shame" the officer (as they are trained to do) kinda fell flat here. #shamefail— Deb Heine (@NiceDeb) January 13, 2026
It sure did. Womp womp!
*****
