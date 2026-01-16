ICE Officer Owning Smug Protesters With a Career Reality Check Could Be a DHS Recruitment Ad

Want to see some activist "legal observers" have their criticism of an ICE officer backfire hilariously?

There's a video going around showing some protesters having a chat with an ICE agent and we couldn't help but laugh.

Advertisement

Brace for the mic drop near the end of this fairly short video. Watch and listen:

ICE agent gets berated by a schools impede patroller bragging "I have 7 years of education!"



Agent fires back:



"I love my job. I can't believe I get paid for this.

I only have a high school diploma, and I make more than you."



Comedy gold. Absolute mic drop. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/eWkJsOMOpb — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) January 13, 2026

This could be in a DHS recruitment ad!

ICE: “I love my job. I can't believe I get paid for this. I’d do this for free.”



PROTESTER: “I get $200k. I’m a physician assistant.”



ICE: “How long did you have to go to school?”



PROTESTER: “7 Years”



ICE: “I only went to high school and I make $200k.”pic.twitter.com/lD1HOi1MJe — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 13, 2026

About a week ago we shared a video showing anti-ICE theater kids being coached before a press conference, but they need to be better trained at improv so they have better comebacks after ICE agents drop a mic on them.

Where can I sign up to be an ICE officer? 😂 — Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) January 14, 2026

Their attempt to "shame" the officer (as they are trained to do) kinda fell flat here. #shamefail — Deb Heine (@NiceDeb) January 13, 2026

It sure did. Womp womp!

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!