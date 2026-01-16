ICE Officer Owning Smug Protesters With a Career Reality Check Could Be a DHS Recruitment Ad

WATCH Charles Blow Do What ALL Lefties do When Pushed to Prove His...
Doug P. | 11:05 AM on January 16, 2026
Twitchy

Want to see some activist "legal observers" have their criticism of an ICE officer backfire hilariously? 

There's a video going around showing some protesters having a chat with an ICE agent and we couldn't help but laugh. 

Brace for the mic drop near the end of this fairly short video. Watch and listen: 

This could be in a DHS recruitment ad!

About a week ago we shared a video showing anti-ICE theater kids being coached before a press conference, but they need to be better trained at improv so they have better comebacks after ICE agents drop a mic on them. 

It sure did. Womp womp!

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

