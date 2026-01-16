VIP
Daily Beast Uses 'Expert' to Prove Trump Suffered a Stroke Months Ago ......
CNN Was Forced to Report Trump's Big Economic Win and It Was Glorious
Jacob Frey Asks GOP to Join Dems in Fighting 'Unconstitutional Federal Actions' (Who...
Bro, Take the L! Adam Schiff's BIG Karoline Leavitt Smackdown Turns Into HUMILIATING...
BRUTALLY Honest Post About Why Middle-Upper-Class Prog Millennial Women Are the Worst DEMO...
VIP
Kamala Harris Trips All Over Herself (and Biden) After Saying Trump Has Degraded...
She MAD! LOL! Elissa Slotkin Plays Victim Because Jeanine Pirro Dares Probe Her...
What Gavin Newsom Told Ben Shapiro About ICE Does NOT Match What His...
BEASTLY Lefty’s 'Name a Female Athlete' Transphobe-Gotcha HILARIOUSLY Turns Into TOTAL Sel...
ICE Officer Owning Smug Protesters With a Career Reality Check Could Be a...
WATCH Charles Blow Do What ALL Lefties do When Pushed to Prove His...
DHS Takes a Fake News Bulldozer to Jessica Tarlov's Claim ICE Officers Don't...
WHOOPS! Observant 'Journalist' Aaron Rupar Is BIG MAD About Trump and the Florida...
Scott Jennings Tells Kasie Hunt That CNN Has Everything Backwards About Minnesota’s ICE...

Flashback From Tim Walz on Federal Immigration Enforcement in MN Proves 'TDS Broke Tampon'

Doug P. | 3:30 PM on January 16, 2026
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is on record as having called ICE a "gestapo" for Trump that has committed "atrocities," and he's also encouraged citizens to stalk and harass officers enforcing federal immigration laws in his state.

Advertisement

As usual there are always previous comments that have aged badly, and Rapid Response 47 dug up one from eight years ago that shows Walz has really changed his tune about federal immigration law enforcement in Minnesota: 

Let's repeat that: "Here's what I believe: Congress has given federal agencies the authority to enforce immigration laws in Minnesota, and I support their doing so. Congress has not given local law enforcement that same authority"

Walz said that during his 2018 gubernatorial campaign, and of course he's dropped his reelection bid this year amid all the fraud that's being exposed in his state. 

Maybe it was a combination of things: 

Maybe a little of both? In either case, he had to drop his reelection bid so he knows something bad is coming. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BRUTALLY Honest Post About Why Middle-Upper-Class Prog Millennial Women Are the Worst DEMO Is PERFECTION
Sam J.
Bro, Take the L! Adam Schiff's BIG Karoline Leavitt Smackdown Turns Into HUMILIATING Crash and Burn
Sam J.
Jacob Frey Asks GOP to Join Dems in Fighting 'Unconstitutional Federal Actions' (Who Wants to Tell Him?)
Doug P.
WATCH Charles Blow Do What ALL Lefties do When Pushed to Prove His ICE=NAZI Claim (Scott Jennings Assist)
Sam J.
BEASTLY Lefty’s 'Name a Female Athlete' Transphobe-Gotcha HILARIOUSLY Turns Into TOTAL Self-Own (Watch)
Sam J.
She MAD! LOL! Elissa Slotkin Plays Victim Because Jeanine Pirro Dares Probe Her Anti-Trump Vid (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BRUTALLY Honest Post About Why Middle-Upper-Class Prog Millennial Women Are the Worst DEMO Is PERFECTION Sam J.
Advertisement