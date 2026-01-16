Flashback From Tim Walz on Federal Immigration Enforcement in MN Proves 'TDS Broke Tampon'

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is on record as having called ICE a "gestapo" for Trump that has committed "atrocities," and he's also encouraged citizens to stalk and harass officers enforcing federal immigration laws in his state.

As usual there are always previous comments that have aged badly, and Rapid Response 47 dug up one from eight years ago that shows Walz has really changed his tune about federal immigration law enforcement in Minnesota:

This was @GovTimWalz in 2018: "Congress has given federal agencies the authority to enforce immigration laws in Minnesota, and I support their doing so."



Unfortunately, TDS broke Tampon. pic.twitter.com/kQuwqmDI1V — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 16, 2026

Let's repeat that: "Here's what I believe: Congress has given federal agencies the authority to enforce immigration laws in Minnesota, and I support their doing so. Congress has not given local law enforcement that same authority"

Walz said that during his 2018 gubernatorial campaign, and of course he's dropped his reelection bid this year amid all the fraud that's being exposed in his state.

Maybe it was a combination of things:

Is it TDS or FRAUD broke Tampon? https://t.co/XGvEmie8zp — Ernest A M R (@RoldanErnest) January 16, 2026

Maybe a little of both? In either case, he had to drop his reelection bid so he knows something bad is coming.

