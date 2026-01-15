'I HOPE I'm Wrong'! Tom Homan Warns Walz & Frey What Might Be Next After Tomorrow's Trump Meeting

VIP
New York Times Reporter Gets Nothing From Kurt Schlichter but Contempt

Doug P. | 9:20 PM on January 15, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Earlier today, Trump adviser Stephen Miller indicated that it's getting to be well past time to put an end the Leftist activist efforts to stop federal law enforcement in Minneapolis

One of those possibilities when it comes to doing that would be for the president to invoke the Insurrection Act:

Just in case any Democrats and lefty activists thought that might just be empty rhetoric from the Trump administration, Tom Homan, who isn't one to mince words or make empty warnings, said that he's meeting with Trump on Friday. The Insurrection Act is definitely on the table when it comes to dealing with lefty "leaders" who are blocking the enforcement of federal immigration laws: 

Well, something needs to be done, that's for sure. Enough of Walz and Frey talking as if their state is seceding from the U.S. while they call Trump the threat to the constitutional order. 

One thing's for sure: Walz and Frey will continue to try to use this as a way to try and distract from the fraud that's been going on right under their noses. It won't be successful. 

*****

