Minneapolis Insurrection: Leaders Defy Federal Law – Stephen Miller Warns It's Time to Crush Rebellion

What is happening in Minnesota, and specifically Minneapolis, right now is not only crazy, but also very dangerous. They've basically decided they are not subject to federal law. In essence, they are seceding from the United States. Obviously, this can't be allowed.

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: Stephen Miller just said it PERFECTLY on Minneapolis



"They are asserting they have the unfettered right to harbor aliens and incite violent INSURRECTION from organized agitators against federal forces!" pic.twitter.com/yrWSoiLjFU



"Clearly this is an INSURGENCY against… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 15, 2026

Can Stephen Miller just be made the new assistant AG so we can ruthlessly go after these dems who protect and harbor illegals in our nation. He seems like the correct person for the job, America needs this kind of truth telling and based as fuck energy in our leadership. https://t.co/8wEEw6N9mD — Solo (@solomoon30) January 15, 2026

Obviously, President Trump is trying to be magnanimous and attempted to handle all of this peacefully. At some point, they are pushing it too far, and it seems they've reached that breaking point.

STEPHEN MILLER NAILS MINNEAPOLIS INSURRECTION: Walz, Frey, and Ellison are testing treason—harboring illegals and inciting mobs against federal agents under seditious conspiracy vibes (18 U.S.C. § 2384), treating ICE like an "occupying force" while shielding threats in their… https://t.co/W7t0iilJY0 — BasedBriefs Insider (@BasedBriefs) January 15, 2026

They are indeed testing it and if they are allowed to push it too much further, it may go way past the point of no return. It needs to be stopped now.

Arrest them ALL https://t.co/XhGNort3jW — Sky J (@SJ_MyMind) January 15, 2026

It’s simple: follow the law. One nation, one Constitution, one set of rules. — 🇺🇸SuperBasedInCali🇺🇸 (@SuperBasedInCa) January 15, 2026

The left will not change any of it. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 15, 2026

Why do they hate America so much?!? — 🇺🇸SuperBasedInCali🇺🇸 (@SuperBasedInCa) January 15, 2026

That's the real question. Apparently, they hate all the freedom and prosperity the Trump Administration brings.

It's time to put the military on the ground in Minneapolis and stop the Insurrection. It's going to turn into repeated gunfights if you don't. pic.twitter.com/EJozOqONAO — R T (@RDog861) January 15, 2026

Sanctuary politics is just nullification with better PR. If a city is actively shielding illegal aliens and cheering on mobs against federal agents, cut the funding and start indicting the organizers. Law has to mean something. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) January 15, 2026

The law indeed has to mean something and right now, Walz, Ellison, Frey and the rest are trampling all over it.

Advertisement

Exactly!

Walz, Frey and their mob of fraudsters want our money but they dont like it when we say no more.

F them, send more ICE! — SavannahBanana🇺🇸 (@BananaSava11738) January 15, 2026

Why were sanctuary cities ever tolerated to being with?



It was always insurrection — Red Chem (@red_chem_lite) January 15, 2026

They never should have been.

Absolutely spot on, Steve! Stephen Miller crushes it. Sanctuary policies are a direct assault on our unified Constitution and national sovereignty. Can't let rogue cities fracture the republic! — James Holbrook (@DOCFMF0311) January 15, 2026

It's a time to put a stop to this nonsense.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.