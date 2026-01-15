Say Her Name: Kada Scott Killed After Philly DA Krasner Dropped Charges —...
Minneapolis Insurrection: Leaders Defy Federal Law – Stephen Miller Warns It's Time to Crush Rebellion

justmindy
January 15, 2026
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

What is happening in Minnesota, and specifically Minneapolis, right now is not only crazy, but also very dangerous. They've basically decided they are not subject to federal law. In essence, they are seceding from the United States. Obviously, this can't be allowed. 

Obviously, President Trump is trying to be magnanimous and attempted to handle all of this peacefully. At some point, they are pushing it too far, and it seems they've reached that breaking point.

They are indeed testing it and if they are allowed to push it too much further, it may go way past the point of no return. It needs to be stopped now.

That's the real question. Apparently, they hate all the freedom and prosperity the Trump Administration brings.

The law indeed has to mean something and right now, Walz, Ellison, Frey and the rest are trampling all over it. 

They never should have been.

It's a time to put a stop to this nonsense.

