City of Minneapolis' Posts About Yesterday's ICE-Involved Shooting Fail to Mention Something

As we told you last night, there was another officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis. If you've already guessed that the Democrats and other assorted lefties are going to try and make everybody believe that ICE is just going around shooting innocent people minding their own business, that's exactly what's happening.

Advertisement

We'll start out with the City of Minneapolis' version of events which was posted to X:

We are aware of reports of a shooting involving federal law enforcement in North Minneapolis. We are working to confirm additional details. — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) January 15, 2026

They continued without providing any real details:

This evening, one adult male was shot by federal immigration enforcement agents in the 600 block of 24th Avenue North. He was transferred to a local hospital with apparent non-life-threatening injuries.



We understand there is anger. We ask the public to remain calm. https://t.co/dTHsb8faqV — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) January 15, 2026

The City of Minneapolis again demands that ICE leave the city and state immediately. We stand by our immigrant and refugee communities – know that you have our full support. — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) January 15, 2026

This is the common tactic on the Left. If you ever see "ICE shot somebody and they need to leave our city" you can bet the ranch that there's always a lot more to the story.

So you’re just not going to acknowledge why the ICE agent shot them, huh? — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 15, 2026

Why was he shot?



You left out that part. It’s very relevant.



But you knew that already. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) January 15, 2026

They didn't want to ruin the desired narrative by providing more details. The DHS provided the context the City of Minneapolis didn't think was necessary to mention:

The law enforcement officer caught up to the subject on foot and attempted to apprehend him when the subject began to resist and violently assault the officer. While the subject and law enforcement were in a struggle on the ground, two subjects came out of a nearby apartment and also attacked the law enforcement officer with a snow shovel and broom handle. As the officer was being ambushed and attacked by the two individuals, the original subject got loose and began striking the officer with a shovel or broom stick. Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired defensive shots to defend his life. The initial subject was hit in the leg.

The City of Minneapolis' post should have said "if you don't attack officers with shovels your chance of being shot drops significantly" but of course that wasn't about to happen.

Have you told people to not attack ICE agents with shovels? https://t.co/7s03UWa8HE — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) January 15, 2026

No conclusion can be drawn other than the Dems want these kinds of things to happen, all while they pretend to care about people's safety. They clearly don't.

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!