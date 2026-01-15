'Is This All You Got?' Rep. Ted Lieu Joins Latest Dem Desperation to...
Wife, Family of Renee Good Hire Lawyer Who Represented George Floyd’s Family

City of Minneapolis' Posts About Yesterday's ICE-Involved Shooting Fail to Mention Something

Doug P. | 10:06 AM on January 15, 2026
Screen shot

As we told you last night, there was another officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis. If you've already guessed that the Democrats and other assorted lefties are going to try and make everybody believe that ICE is just going around shooting innocent people minding their own business, that's exactly what's happening.

We'll start out with the City of Minneapolis' version of events which was posted to X:

They continued without providing any real details: 

This is the common tactic on the Left. If you ever see "ICE shot somebody and they need to leave our city" you can bet the ranch that there's always a lot more to the story. 

They didn't want to ruin the desired narrative by providing more details. The DHS provided the context the City of Minneapolis didn't think was necessary to mention: 

The law enforcement officer caught up to the subject on foot and attempted to apprehend him when the subject began to resist and violently assault the officer. While the subject and law enforcement were in a struggle on the ground, two subjects came out of a nearby apartment and also attacked the law enforcement officer with a snow shovel and broom handle. 

As the officer was being ambushed and attacked by the two individuals, the original subject got loose and began striking the officer with a shovel or broom stick. 

Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired defensive shots to defend his life. The initial subject was hit in the leg. 

The City of Minneapolis' post should have said "if you don't attack officers with shovels your chance of being shot drops significantly" but of course that wasn't about to happen. 

No conclusion can be drawn other than the Dems want these kinds of things to happen, all while they pretend to care about people's safety. They clearly don't.

