House Oversight Posts Audio and Video From Hillary Clinton's Deposition (When's the Arrest?)

As we told you yesterday, Bill and Hillary Clinton both decided that for some reason (JK, we all know why) that they would not be showing up after the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed them to come and testify. Bill and Hill instead posted letters they'd written explaining why they are above the law (we're getting used to that).

This is not about Right or Left, it’s about Right and Wrong. pic.twitter.com/GMfT2YX2vm — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 13, 2026

Hillary Clinton lecturing about right and wrong? LOL! Some things never change.

Hillary wasn't very transparent about about what transpired at that hearing, so the Oversight Committee let everybody know how it went:

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Watch Hillary Clinton's empty-chair deposition after she refused to appear.



Chairman @RepJamesComer: " Just like her husband, Secretary Clinton is defying our duly authorized congressional subpoena."



We are initiating contempt of Congress proceedings against both. pic.twitter.com/9qAQ6qoIyO — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 14, 2026

"Nobody is above the law."

Well, yeah, some people are definitely above the law.

Navarro and Bannon went to prison for not showing up.



Hunter Biden got away with a no show.



It’s crucial this crime is prosecuted. https://t.co/xs6MPSjnMJ — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) January 14, 2026

Democrats and Republicans voted to subpoena them. Non-attendance is not an option. Let’s see who is supportive of holding them in contempt. It should be unanimous. https://t.co/49hTlgBWi7 — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) January 14, 2026

The House Dems at least mostly won't join any Republicans in voting to hold the Clintons in contempt because they are among the select special people who are above the law. We've seen this movie before.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lying (looking at you, Hillary).

