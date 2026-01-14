House Oversight Posts Audio and Video From Hillary Clinton's Deposition (When's the Arrest?)

Daily Beast Gloats Over 'Whistleblower’ Revealing Personal Data of ICE Agents in Data...
Doug P. | 7:10 PM on January 14, 2026
ABC News

As we told you yesterday, Bill and Hillary Clinton both decided that for some reason (JK, we all know why) that they would not be showing up after the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed them to come and testify. Bill and Hill instead posted letters they'd written explaining why they are above the law (we're getting used to that).

Hillary Clinton lecturing about right and wrong? LOL! Some things never change.

Hillary wasn't very transparent about about what transpired at that hearing, so the Oversight Committee let everybody know how it went: 

"Nobody is above the law."

Well, yeah, some people are definitely above the law. 

Grateful Calvin
The House Dems at least mostly won't join any Republicans in voting to hold the Clintons in contempt because they are among the select special people who are above the law. We've seen this movie before.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lying (looking at you, Hillary).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Grateful Calvin
Daily Beast Gloats Over 'Whistleblower’ Revealing Personal Data of ICE Agents in Data Leak
Brett T.
Illegal Tries to Ram His Way Out of ICE Vehicle Blockade; One Officer Hospitalized
Brett T.
Here's How Seriously ANOTHER Dem Takes Their Warning About Devastation Climate Change Will Cause
Doug P.
Bluesky Takes a Shot at X While Recognizing It as the 'Global Town Square'
Brett T.
Sen. Josh Hawley Asked This Doctor If Men Can Get Pregnant and She Did NOT Want to Answer
Doug P.

