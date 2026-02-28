Zohran Mamdani Calls Iran Strikes a ‘Catastrophic Escalation’ in an Illegal War of...
Brett T. | 6:00 PM on February 28, 2026
Meme

Grifter Shaun King, known by many as Talcum X or one of many other nicknames, used to be a Christian pastor but converted to Islam with his wife in 2024. Now that it's looking like Ayatollah Khamenei has been "martyred," King says that Khamenei's death will have been an honorable one. 

If you're not familiar with King, he's most well-known for claiming to be black.

4-D Chess? Professor Cleveland Makes an Interesting Observation About the Timing of the Iran Strikes
Aaron Walker
Yeah, he's been through some transformations. For a while there during the Black Lives Matter riots, The New York Daily News hired him as its social justice columnist, where he uncovered the "racist' second verse of the national anthem. 

The last time we wrote about him was last fall, when he claimed he had studied the evidence and concluded that no Israeli woman was sexually assaulted on October 7.

"Honorable death." He's really going with his new Muslim persona.

