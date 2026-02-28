Shaun King: If Khamenei Was Martyred, It Will Be an Honorable Death

Grifter Shaun King, known by many as Talcum X or one of many other nicknames, used to be a Christian pastor but converted to Islam with his wife in 2024. Now that it's looking like Ayatollah Khamenei has been "martyred," King says that Khamenei's death will have been an honorable one.

Advertisement

If the Ayatollah has indeed been martyred, and that’s not official, then it will be an honorable death. He has already announced his line of succession. So has every government position in Iran. Murdering their leaders won’t do what you think it will. — Shaun King (@shaunking) Feb 28, 2026

Shut up, Thurgood Marshmallow — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 28, 2026

If you're not familiar with King, he's most well-known for claiming to be black.

I still love Talcum X — Eme Eses (@EmeEses) February 28, 2026

Sorry for your loss — brit (@pashedmotatos) February 28, 2026

Simping for Iran is definitely on brand for you. — Keebler (@keebler45) February 28, 2026

> He has already announced his line of succession.



You’re going to want to sit down for some news. — d g (@someguydg) February 28, 2026

He was eradicated, and his line of succession will follow. — Steve S (@DangrMous) February 28, 2026

How many times has he had to name replacements in the last year? He's going to run out of folks willing to be cannon fodder to cover for him. — BluSuedeShus68 (@BShus68) February 28, 2026

Is this one of your dear white America messages? 🤪 — Karen Orlando (@KarenFOrlando) February 28, 2026

Honorable death according to your adopted religion, but not an honorable life. He’s in hell far away from the innocents he’s slaughtered. — Aristocratic Educator (@TradamWest) February 28, 2026

I applaud this latest attempt to rebrand after consistently losing every audience you've ever grifted off of. — XcentricXennial (@XcentricXennial) February 28, 2026

Thanks for the Iranian civics lesson, Talcum X. — Scott McKay (@TheHayride) February 28, 2026

Hahaha I forgot you were still alive. Good old Martin Luther Cream — ClayMore2 (@Frontfacesenem2) February 28, 2026

I must have missed some chapters. White boy who pretended to be black is now a Muslim simp — Sir Beardley Stoned (@beardleystone) February 28, 2026

Yeah, he's been through some transformations. For a while there during the Black Lives Matter riots, The New York Daily News hired him as its social justice columnist, where he uncovered the "racist' second verse of the national anthem.

Advertisement

You aren’t a real person. There’s no way a real person wrote this — Dumbbutloud (@TeamYOLOJosh) February 28, 2026

Thank god. It’s about time the white guy who’s spent his life trying to convince people he’s black chimed in on Iran. — Willie Brown’s Penis (she/her) ⚧ (@HB_penis_) February 28, 2026

I didn’t realize you had converted to Griftslam — American Made 🇺🇸 (@Stochastic_Chad) February 28, 2026

The last time we wrote about him was last fall, when he claimed he had studied the evidence and concluded that no Israeli woman was sexually assaulted on October 7.

"Honorable death." He's really going with his new Muslim persona.

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about grifters like Shaun King.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.