Jack Smith Spied on Senate Republicans, X Unimpressed by Republican 'Outrage'
New Ad Drops: VA Democrat Jay Jones’ Diabolical Texts Exposed ... So Damning...
Judge Sets Two ICE Vehicle Ramming Suspects Free After Detention Hearing
MSNBC's Ken Dilanian Admits Dem Senators Are Failing to Rebut Pam Bondi's 'Personal...
Sen. Eric Schmitt Goes on Righteous Rant Detailing 10-Year Weaponization of the DOJ...
EXCLUSIVE: My Conversation with Republican Study Committee Chairman Pfluger, Rep Alford, &...
'That Era Is Over': FBI Fires Agents After Probe Unveils Monitoring of GOP...
Democrat Hypocrisy is at an All-Time High: Shutdowns, Jay Jones, Jack Smith, and...
VIP
Kentucky Child Killer Ronald Exantus, Who Got a 'Get Out of Jail Free'...
Shocking Reveal: DHS Drops Mugshots of Murderers, Pedophiles, and Drug Lords Arrested in...
¡Olé! BAHAHAAAA! The White House Just UPPED Their Sombrero Meme Game and CUE...
RUH-ROH RAGGY! Sounds Like Some Dems Are Quietly FRETTING Over Jay Jones (Avoiding...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Stephen Miller Causes Media Hysteria: CNN, MSNBC Realize They're Doomed

Shaun King Has Studied the Evidence and No Israeli Woman Was Sexually Assaulted on Oct. 7

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on October 07, 2025
Meme

It's the second anniversary of October 7, when Hamas terrorists slaughtered more than a thousand innocent civilians and took 250 hostages, some of whom have now spent two years in Hamas captivity. As we reported, the likely next mayor of New York City, Zohran Mandami, put out a disgusting statement that held up for one paragraph but then went off the rails with victim-blaming. 

Advertisement

He claimed to pray for the hostages (it's nice that a Democrat remembered to bring them up), but then went off on Israel's genocidal war, citing death tolls from the Gaza Ministry of Health and saying that "every day in Gaza has become a place where grief itself has run out of language. I mourn these lives and pray for the families that have been shattered. Our government has been complicit through it all." Maybe your pals in Hamas shouldn't have started this war.

While Hamas sympathizers are celebrating on Tuesday, Shaun King — aka "Talcum X" — has resurfaced with his take on the anniversary. He wants us to know that he personally has studied all the evidence and wants it cleared up once and for all that there was no sexual assault during the Hamas massacre.

Well, that's a relief. 

Recommended

Sen. Eric Schmitt Goes on Righteous Rant Detailing 10-Year Weaponization of the DOJ by Dems
Brett T.
Advertisement

What's his point? Sure, there were more than a thousand slaughtered, and although there may have been a beheading or two caught on camera, the Hamas terrorists behaved like gentlemen.

Yeah, he's still doing the grifter thing. Remember, this is the guy who also claims that he's black, so consider that when studying the evidence.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINIANS TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Eric Schmitt Goes on Righteous Rant Detailing 10-Year Weaponization of the DOJ by Dems
Brett T.
New Ad Drops: VA Democrat Jay Jones’ Diabolical Texts Exposed ... So Damning He Must Drop Out NOW
justmindy
Judge Sets Two ICE Vehicle Ramming Suspects Free After Detention Hearing
Brett T.
¡Olé! BAHAHAAAA! The White House Just UPPED Their Sombrero Meme Game and CUE the Lefty Shrieking
Sam J.
MSNBC's Ken Dilanian Admits Dem Senators Are Failing to Rebut Pam Bondi's 'Personal Attacks'
Brett T.
'That Era Is Over': FBI Fires Agents After Probe Unveils Monitoring of GOP Senators
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Sen. Eric Schmitt Goes on Righteous Rant Detailing 10-Year Weaponization of the DOJ by Dems Brett T.
Advertisement