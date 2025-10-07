Shaun King Has Studied the Evidence and No Israeli Woman Was Sexually Assaulted on Oct. 7

It's the second anniversary of October 7, when Hamas terrorists slaughtered more than a thousand innocent civilians and took 250 hostages, some of whom have now spent two years in Hamas captivity. As we reported, the likely next mayor of New York City, Zohran Mandami, put out a disgusting statement that held up for one paragraph but then went off the rails with victim-blaming.

He claimed to pray for the hostages (it's nice that a Democrat remembered to bring them up), but then went off on Israel's genocidal war, citing death tolls from the Gaza Ministry of Health and saying that "every day in Gaza has become a place where grief itself has run out of language. I mourn these lives and pray for the families that have been shattered. Our government has been complicit through it all." Maybe your pals in Hamas shouldn't have started this war.

While Hamas sympathizers are celebrating on Tuesday, Shaun King — aka "Talcum X" — has resurfaced with his take on the anniversary. He wants us to know that he personally has studied all the evidence and wants it cleared up once and for all that there was no sexual assault during the Hamas massacre.

I do not believe, based on all of the evidence, that a single Israeli woman was sexually assaulted by a Palestinian on October 7th. If I believed it, I would completely condemn it and condemn anyone who did such a thing. I've studied the evidence for 2 years. It didn't happen — Shaun King (@@shaunking) Oct 6, 2025

Well, that's a relief.

Baby was abducted. Parents of children were murdered right in front of their eyes. I don't know if rape took place. But women were killed. Revellers at a party were slaughtered. We can condemn non-sexual acts too — Eyal Segal (@EyalSegal17) October 7, 2025

Invincible ignorance — Guns Addict 🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@GunsAddict) October 7, 2025

I've studied the evidence for 2 years looking for proof of potential genocide.



There’s no genocide in Gaza, only a war — General Aladeen (@Gen_Aladeen24) October 7, 2025

You didn’t study shit cause if you did, yo would watch the interviews from the survivors — Jonathan Basest 🇨🇦🎗️🇮🇱 (@JBasest) October 7, 2025

Absolutely zero people truly believe that, including you. — Middle Dude (@sax_scott) October 7, 2025

What's his point? Sure, there were more than a thousand slaughtered, and although there may have been a beheading or two caught on camera, the Hamas terrorists behaved like gentlemen.

JFC. You're still around? — Saul Okayishman (@SaulOkayishman) October 7, 2025

Yeah, he's still doing the grifter thing. Remember, this is the guy who also claims that he's black, so consider that when studying the evidence.

***

