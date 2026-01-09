Spot the Not-So-Subtle Differences Between NY Post and CNN Takes on the Minneapolis ICE Shooting

As we say on a fairly regular basis, the evidence of media bias is often found in what they either gloss over of flat-out ignore, and the ICE shooting in Minneapolis has provided another example.

The narrative the Democrats are going for has been made clear by Rep. Eric Swalwell:

Renee Good wasn’t a threat—she was a mom with stuffed animals in her glove box. If the GOP won’t act, we will. pic.twitter.com/5FwGoheAjs — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 8, 2026

Yeah, well there's a little more to the story of course.

That brings us to a compare and contrast featuring two media outlets. Well, one media outlet and a Dem propaganda machine.

First off, here's how the New York Post approached the story:

Renee Nicole Good was Minneapolis ‘ICE Watch’ ‘warrior’ who trained to resist feds before shooting. Read today's cover here: https://t.co/UmEkhZKrEL pic.twitter.com/T9aKez2PBv — New York Post (@nypost) January 9, 2026

That's accurate.

Which brings us to CNN, who was spotted using "The Gaza playbook":

The propaganda is off the charts. — John W. DeFeo (@johndefeo) January 9, 2026

It's all just changing the signage now — DB (@DBOtherP) January 9, 2026

Same approach, different story.

