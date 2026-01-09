Spot the Not-So-Subtle Differences Between NY Post and CNN Takes on the Minneapolis ICE Shooting

Major Reveal, LITERALLY: POLITICO Accidentally Links to Revealing Internal Doc (Knew It Wa...
Doug P. | 12:28 PM on January 09, 2026
Journalism meme

As we say on a fairly regular basis, the evidence of media bias is often found in what they either gloss over of flat-out ignore, and the ICE shooting in Minneapolis has provided another example. 

The narrative the Democrats are going for has been made clear by Rep. Eric Swalwell:

Yeah, well there's a little more to the story of course. 

That brings us to a compare and contrast featuring two media outlets. Well, one media outlet and a Dem propaganda machine. 

First off, here's how the New York Post approached the story:

That's accurate.

Which brings us to CNN, who was spotted using "The Gaza playbook": 

THIS. Is CNN.

Same approach, different story. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats.

