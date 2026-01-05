Hypocritical Sen. Chris Murphy Pivots (Again) on Trump's Maduro Arrest and Venezuelan Leadership

Call us crazy, but we're starting to think there's no circumstance involving President Trump where congressional Democrats like Sen. Chris Murphy would fail to find a way to criticize him. It's gotten so obvious that even CNN's Dana Back called out Murphy's hypocrisy.

Between 2019, during Trump's first term, and what we saw happen last week, Murphy had quite a change of tune.

How it started:

If Trump cared about consistency, he would make the realist case for intervention in Venezuela (getting rid of Maduro is good for the United States) rather than trying to pretend his Administration all of the sudden cares about toppling anti-democratic regimes. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 24, 2019

How it's going:

The invasion of Venezuela has nothing to do with American security. Venezuela is not a security threat to the U.S..



This is about making Trump's oil industry and Wall Street friends rich. Trump's foreign policy - the Middle East, Russia, Venezuela - is fundamentally corrupt. pic.twitter.com/alGWtnjrSO — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 4, 2026

Murphy wanted Maduro gone until Trump did it, at which point that became a bad thing. Also notice how Maduro went from "not a threat to U.S. national security" to "removing him has nothing to do with U.S. national security" in just a couple short years.

But now a bit of a pivot seems to be taking place. It doesn't seem quite as bad now that Trump had Maduro arrested (the Biden administration had a $25 million reward for Maduro's arrest but they hope everybody's forgotten about that), but the problem now is who Trump hasn't replaced him with yet:

They got rid of Maduro but let Maduro's corrupt thugs stay in charge.



It's mostly because they just want their oil friends to get rich, and Maduro's crowd might let them.



But I guess it's also because the pro-democracy opposition leader was actually righteous and that's bad. pic.twitter.com/LrKFEJi3Y6 — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 5, 2026

There's another "according to one of the people" reports that the Democrats tend to rely on for information that might not even be true.

You might have also noticed that Murphy doesn't seem to have any ideas or suggestions of his own to put forward:

Ok kindly tell us what you want done Chris



If you have a better solution than whining about Trump & appeasing America’s enemies we’d love to hear it — CTIronman (@CTIronman) January 5, 2026

If Trump said Machado should be in charge immediately, Murphy would find a way to make that a bad thing for "democracy" around the world.

