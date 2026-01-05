Hypocritical Sen. Chris Murphy Pivots (Again) on Trump's Maduro Arrest and Venezuelan Leadership

CLASS Is in Session! Former Teacher Takes Mamdani's Tenant Commie to TASK in...
Doug P. | 9:39 AM on January 05, 2026
Call us crazy, but we're starting to think there's no circumstance involving President Trump where congressional Democrats like Sen. Chris Murphy would fail to find a way to criticize him. It's gotten so obvious that even CNN's Dana Back called out Murphy's hypocrisy

Between 2019, during Trump's first term, and what we saw happen last week, Murphy had quite a change of tune.

How it started:

How it's going:

Murphy wanted Maduro gone until Trump did it, at which point that became a bad thing. Also notice how Maduro went from "not a threat to U.S. national security" to "removing him has nothing to do with U.S. national security" in just a couple short years. 

But now a bit of a pivot seems to be taking place. It doesn't seem quite as bad now that Trump had Maduro arrested (the Biden administration had a $25 million reward for Maduro's arrest but they hope everybody's forgotten about that), but the problem now is who Trump hasn't replaced him with yet: 

There's another "according to one of the people" reports that the Democrats tend to rely on for information that might not even be true. 

You might have also noticed that Murphy doesn't seem to have any ideas or suggestions of his own to put forward:

If Trump said Machado should be in charge immediately, Murphy would find a way to make that a bad thing for "democracy" around the world. 

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

