DNC's 'Thank You for Your Service' Message to Tim Walz Gets the Meme Treatment It Was BEGGING For

As we told you earlier, Minnesota governor and former Kamala Harris running mate Tim Walz has announced that he won't be running for reelection as originally planned.
Walz laughably said that the ongoing fraud investigations in his state would be too much of a distraction from his efforts to defend Minnesotans from criminals taking advantage of his government's generosity:
This is Tim Walz statement about dropping out of his re-election bid. It couldn’t be more clear that this is all tied back to the Somali fraud and that serious pressure was put on him to drop out. Incumbent Governors don’t drop out over nothing.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 5, 2026
My guess is he made a deal with… pic.twitter.com/5sqcBGzhdF
It's hard to imagine that Walz not all that long ago had a chance to be a heartbeat away from the presidency.
However, the Democratic National Committee posted this, and try not to laugh:
Thank you, Governor Walz, for your service to Minnesota and to our country. pic.twitter.com/LqXdm3tUx4— Democrats (@TheDemocrats) January 5, 2026
Seriously?
*for your service to Somalia.— Sovey (@SoveyX) January 5, 2026
Fixed it for you.
He literally did more for the country of Somalia than his state and country combined https://t.co/c6bOw4UrlL— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 5, 2026
The DNC's post just begged for some memes, and X delivered.
https://t.co/9F8Zau5far pic.twitter.com/ovEnsW6GfF— Ingenuous Firebrand 🐆🇺🇸 (@ING2Firebrand) January 5, 2026
Walz will be missed in the governor's office... by the fraudsters.
January 5, 2026
January 5, 2026
Nick Shirley did that 😂 pic.twitter.com/ENMdFiiqAJ— Fist Punch X (@FistPunchX) January 5, 2026
https://t.co/hurL4s9Flw pic.twitter.com/7I4qVaQdLu— GOP (@GOP) January 5, 2026
What comes next for Minnesota? Trump might have to make a temporary fix:
January 5, 2026
LOL.
*****
