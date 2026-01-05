DNC's 'Thank You for Your Service' Message to Tim Walz Gets the Meme Treatment It Was BEGGING For

As we told you earlier, Minnesota governor and former Kamala Harris running mate Tim Walz has announced that he won't be running for reelection as originally planned.

Walz laughably said that the ongoing fraud investigations in his state would be too much of a distraction from his efforts to defend Minnesotans from criminals taking advantage of his government's generosity:

This is Tim Walz statement about dropping out of his re-election bid. It couldn’t be more clear that this is all tied back to the Somali fraud and that serious pressure was put on him to drop out. Incumbent Governors don’t drop out over nothing.



My guess is he made a deal with… pic.twitter.com/5sqcBGzhdF — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 5, 2026

It's hard to imagine that Walz not all that long ago had a chance to be a heartbeat away from the presidency.

However, the Democratic National Committee posted this, and try not to laugh:

Thank you, Governor Walz, for your service to Minnesota and to our country. pic.twitter.com/LqXdm3tUx4 — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) January 5, 2026

Seriously?

*for your service to Somalia.



Fixed it for you. — Sovey (@SoveyX) January 5, 2026

He literally did more for the country of Somalia than his state and country combined https://t.co/c6bOw4UrlL — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 5, 2026

The DNC's post just begged for some memes, and X delivered.

Walz will be missed in the governor's office... by the fraudsters.

Nick Shirley did that 😂 pic.twitter.com/ENMdFiiqAJ — Fist Punch X (@FistPunchX) January 5, 2026

What comes next for Minnesota? Trump might have to make a temporary fix:

LOL.

