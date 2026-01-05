Mike Lindell Is Running for Governor, and Tim Walz Is Out
VIP
OMG-LOL! Leaked Footage of 'Mamdani' Calling Trump to Demand Answers on Venezuela Is...
Trump Removes a Dictator & Democrats Melt Down As Tim Walz DROPS OUT...
'Where My ZERO Tolerance for BS Resides': Harmeet K. Dhillon ENDS Scold Lecturing...
Hilton Hotels About to Learn the HARD WAY What Happens When You Discriminate...
Tim Walz Goes Down in Flames: Political Career Finished
Mayor Jacob Frey Claims Minnesotans Have MORE Rights Than Other States Because of...
It's The Hard Knox Life: Knoxville Symphony Sued for DEI Discrimination
VIP
L.A. Mayor Bass Is an Early Favorite to Win 'Ratio of the Year'...
Democrat Voter TROUNCES TDS-Crazed Champagne Socialists and FAKE Revolutionaries for RUINI...
And BOOM: BASED Marco Rubio Shuts the UN DOWN in His Comments About...
Pete Hegseth's Accountability Announcement About a 'Seditious Six' Dem Triggers Chuck Schu...
CLASS Is in Session! Former Teacher Takes Mamdani's Tenant Commie to TASK in...
The Walz Closed in on the Wrong Guy! Minnesota Governor Ends Reelection Bid...

DNC's 'Thank You for Your Service' Message to Tim Walz Gets the Meme Treatment It Was BEGGING For

Doug P. | 2:10 PM on January 05, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As we told you earlier, Minnesota governor and former Kamala Harris running mate Tim Walz has announced that he won't be running for reelection as originally planned. 

Advertisement

Walz laughably said that the ongoing fraud investigations in his state would be too much of a distraction from his efforts to defend Minnesotans from criminals taking advantage of his government's generosity: 

It's hard to imagine that Walz not all that long ago had a chance to be a heartbeat away from the presidency. 

However, the Democratic National Committee posted this, and try not to laugh: 

Seriously?

Recommended

Hilton Hotels About to Learn the HARD WAY What Happens When You Discriminate Against DHS Law Enforcement
Sam J.
Advertisement

The DNC's post just begged for some memes, and X delivered. 

Walz will be missed in the governor's office... by the fraudsters. 

What comes next for Minnesota? Trump might have to make a temporary fix: 

LOL.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (not to mention fraud). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hilton Hotels About to Learn the HARD WAY What Happens When You Discriminate Against DHS Law Enforcement
Sam J.
'Where My ZERO Tolerance for BS Resides': Harmeet K. Dhillon ENDS Scold Lecturing Her to Behave on X
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
CLASS Is in Session! Former Teacher Takes Mamdani's Tenant Commie to TASK in Historic, Kick-BUTT Thread
Sam J.
OMG-LOL! Leaked Footage of 'Mamdani' Calling Trump to Demand Answers on Venezuela Is a HOOT (Watch)
Sam J.
It's The Hard Knox Life: Knoxville Symphony Sued for DEI Discrimination
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hilton Hotels About to Learn the HARD WAY What Happens When You Discriminate Against DHS Law Enforcement Sam J.
Advertisement