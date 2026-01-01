Rep. Ilhan Omar Has a SLIGHT Change in Tone About Taxpayer Dollars Being Funneled Overseas

Many questions have been asked lately about Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar's personal finances (maybe she's just been getting some hot stock tips from Nancy Pelosi), all while we've been tracking the story of fraud in Minnesota where taxpayer dollars that were supposed to fund social programs have ended up in Somalia.

Millions of taxpayer dollars stolen in the Minnesota fraud scheme were sent to Somalia through money transfer businesses.



Treasury is tracking those money transfers and will use the full range of our legal authorities to hold those involved accountable. https://t.co/VjElGX6Not — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) December 7, 2025

Meanwhile, Rep. Omar has been spotted making quite a pivot from denying the money ended up in the hands of terrorists in Somalia to, just a couple of weeks later, changing her rhetoric oh so slightly. See if you can spot the difference, via @mazemoore:

Watch how Ilhan Omar changed her tune after reporting uncovered that the Somali fraud money had found its way back to terrorists in Somalia.



She is such a fraud. BTW Ilhan, the word you were looking for is cronies, not coonies. pic.twitter.com/j3nVJDuY0X — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 31, 2025

Once again we're going from "it's not happening" to "OK it might be happening but don't worry we'll stop it."

Watching Ilhan Omar pivot the moment reports showed fraud money flowing back overseas tells you everything.



When the facts change, so does her story.



Public officials should be held accountable, not constantly changing the script when the truth surfaces. pic.twitter.com/VOeXStQ9EG — Michael Carbonara (@MCarbonaraFL) January 1, 2026

There's no doubt that Omar will be doing further pivots in the future.

Watch that subtle gesture of body twist along with eye shift at the last second of your segment 00:44. It’s a tell tale sign of she’s loathing everything she was forced to say, and took every ounce of strength in her not to accidentally blow a fuse to her disdains. — sterling (@sterlingayu) December 31, 2025

She knew about the fraud the whole time. She may have benefited from it too. — VMAC (@realVMAC1) December 31, 2025

Based on her personal financial situation it certainly appears that Omar benefitted from something over the last couple of years.

