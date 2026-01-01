Quality 'Learing' Center Adds New 'Touches' to Prove YES, THEY ARE OPEN and...
Rep. Ilhan Omar Has a SLIGHT Change in Tone About Taxpayer Dollars Being Funneled Overseas

Doug P. | 10:34 AM on January 01, 2026
Meme screenshot

Many questions have been asked lately about Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar's personal finances (maybe she's just been getting some hot stock tips from Nancy Pelosi), all while we've been tracking the story of fraud in Minnesota where taxpayer dollars that were supposed to fund social programs have ended up in Somalia.

Meanwhile, Rep. Omar has been spotted making quite a pivot from denying the money ended up in the hands of terrorists in Somalia to, just a couple of weeks later, changing her rhetoric oh so slightly. See if you can spot the difference, via @mazemoore:

Once again we're going from "it's not happening" to "OK it might be happening but don't worry we'll stop it."

There's no doubt that Omar will be doing further pivots in the future. 

Based on her personal financial situation it certainly appears that Omar benefitted from something over the last couple of years. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (including the fraud).

