Network Newscasts Did Their 'Journalism' Thing After a Lefty DA Released an Illegal Who Then Killed a Man

As we told you yesterday, a Soros-backed District Attorney ignored an ICE deportation retainer and released an illegal alien who had been charged with several previous crimes, and just 24 hours later he went and was arrested and accused with killing a man.

NEW: ICE confirms that a murder suspect arrested for shooting & killing a man in Reston, VA yesterday is a Salvadoran illegal alien who had just been released from the Fairfax County, VA jail the day beforehand with ICE's detainer request ignored.



23-year-old Marvin… pic.twitter.com/TjBpO5fWsp — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 18, 2025

The rest of the post from @BillMelugin_:

23-year-old Marvin Morales-Ortez, a citizen of El Salvador, was arrested yesterday following a manhunt after a man was found shot & killed inside of a home in Reston, VA. Morales-Ortez had been in Fairfax County jail while facing charges for brandishing a gun and assaulting & inuring someone, but he was released on Tuesday when the case was dropped. ICE says their detainer to transfer him to their custody was ignored by Fairfax County. After his release on Tuesday, Fairfax County Police say that an emergency custody order was obtained for Morales-Ortez due to mental health/danger concerns. They looked for him to take him into custody, but they were unable to find him. He is accused of committing the murder just hours later. Morales has a prior rap sheet showing he’s been charged with at least seven crimes in Fairfax County since 2020.

The Democrats continue to insist that the majority of illegals taken into ICE custody don't have criminal records, but that just isn't the case.

If Fairfax County would have simply worked to uphold our nation’s laws, and honored our detainer, then this tragedy may have never happened. https://t.co/0VBEMICAZh — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) December 19, 2025

More "progressive" DA insanity has gotten another person killed.

The network newscasts were of course all over this story. Wait, no they weren't. Newsbusters' @CurtisHouck counted all the seconds ABC, CBS and NBC covered the story, and it didn't take long:

Unsurprisingly, there was not a second of coverage on the Thursday night or Friday morning shows of ABC, CBS, and NBC about a Wednesday murder in the dark-blue D.C. suburb of Reston, Virginia allegedly by an illegal immigrant, who was released from jail Tuesday by Soros-funded… pic.twitter.com/IajD1XCZY7 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 19, 2025

The networks are more interested in protecting the Democrat narrative about illegals instead of showing the disgusting reality.

Anybody who only gets their "news" from the networks is being misinformed and subject to their bias by omission.

