Soros-Backed DA Drops Charges on Alleged Attempted Killer—He 'Finishes the Job' 24 Hours Later

This story is sure to raise the blood pressure.

ONCE AGAIN our Soros DA in Fairfax @SteveDescano freed a killer YESTERDAY (dropped ALL Charges vs. Marvin Fernando Morales-Ortez including attempted murder with a gun) and he immediately went and finished the job. https://t.co/EyW4gBnaRs — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) December 17, 2025

Advertisement

So, the Fairfax DA freed a man for attempted murder with a gun and immediately, that monster went out and killed someone. This is Leftist policy for you.

I literally just texted someone with this story saying "THANKS @SteveDescano !" https://t.co/DTikFbIsOs — Emily (@hostagehoosier) December 18, 2025

He is responsible for that person's death.

The feds need to charge the DA as an accessory to m*rder. https://t.co/MX8au5BVxH — Christian N. (@CRENpolitics) December 18, 2025

When are liberals going to think twice about their policies and voting for criminality? https://t.co/JZboCPqs07 — Darwin's Money (@EverydayFinance) December 18, 2025

When are their voters going to wake up and care more about their families and their safety then voting for Leftists? That's the real question.

The judge needs to be indicted and convicted as an accessory https://t.co/8HElVqOqsA — Fedupindependentvote🍊 (@fedupinoklahoma) December 18, 2025

Throw the whole system away.

We need to remove the indemnification against wrongful death lawsuits that is currently so stupidly bestowed on high level so-called civil servants. https://t.co/B5eQXbBDEN — Jon Lustig (@jonlustig) December 18, 2025

Maybe these DA's would start to think twice.

Let him occupy a cell along with the judge who free him. https://t.co/Tb9CLKnQDh — Myers Alva (@tizintest) December 18, 2025

I work in Fairfax county. No words, just no words about this. 🤬 https://t.co/cy80AKITcs — Brandon wasn’t president. But President Trump is. (@1KAG007) December 18, 2025

It's truly heartbreaking.

Pay attention Fairfax residents - you reelected him in November 2023 - his current term ends January 2027. https://t.co/d5OORxpv5a — Tim Sawyer (@tzsawyer) December 18, 2025

The judge and DA need to be brought up on murder/manslaughter charges and endangering the public… this absolutely has to start… what’s going on @vp @potus… do something…. No more complacency. https://t.co/us5F9C1aQu — 🇩🇰••Thor••🇺🇸 (@DanishDesign) December 18, 2025

Something has to change.

That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to… https://t.co/nwNFadWOSo — Nathaniel (@magilnick) December 18, 2025

Advertisement

At the very least, they are enabling them.

When are we going to stop pretending we have the rule of law in this country? https://t.co/oYpSwcwgLd — Duke Chastaine (@DK_Chastaine) December 18, 2025

When a prosecutor intentionally cuts a murderer or attempted murderer and they go out and take a life right afterward, it should be a capital offense for both the killer and the prosecutor https://t.co/ebcrfa3nmR — elmo (@hicsuntleones02) December 18, 2025

People should lose their jobs immediately.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.