Joe Concha Spots MS NOW's 10-Year Ratings Brag Turning Into Another Dem Graph Self-Own

Over the last few weeks we've seen some glorious Democrat backfires.

Recently the DNC attempted to blame Trump for costs going up, but forgot to check the years on the graph and ended up deleting this self-own doozy:

That actually shows "Biden's America," but nice try.

Senator Amy Klobuchar had a similar rake stomp when trying to show that energy prices started spiking after Trump took office. Whoops.

Now the Dem-backing media is getting in on the self-own action. MS NOW, formerly MSNBC (new name, same lefty lies and distortions), has a time lapse graph intended to show their viewership growth over the past decade. Watch:

JUST IN: @MSNOWNews ends 2025 with twice as many primetime viewers as a decade ago.



Plus, MS NOW sees double-digit growth among total viewers in total day and weekday primetime since rebrand.



Read more ⬇️https://t.co/o4mtGUvLKs pic.twitter.com/oHLWjJ7Bsx — MS NOW Public Relations (@MSNOWComms) December 18, 2025

Joe Concha pointed out that the graph isn't really making the case that MS NOW was hoping for:

Just to show how dishonest whatever this network is called now, they literally try to show viewer growth from a decade (pre-Trump) ago while also indirectly showing a large drop in audience from 2017 on…



And this PR team gets paid to do this, somehow… https://t.co/GiWeYZ8Hmv — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 19, 2025

The ratings freefall over the last few years couldn't be more obvious (there's a reason they're trying a new name).

Fox still doubled them — Sandy Hardy (@har26606511) December 19, 2025

That's completely true:

Fox News steamrolled the competition in 2025, delivering its highest-rated non-election year ever and cementing its dominance across cable — while rival CNN and MS NOW plunged to historic lows. The Fox Corp-owned cable giant averaged 3.2 million viewers in weekday primetime, beating over-the-air NBC’s 3.1 million, according to Nielsen Media Research. It marked Fox News’ second-best year in its history and its 10th straight year as the most-watched network in all of cable. [...] The network averaged 2.7 million viewers in primetime overall, up 14% from 2024, and 1.7 million viewers across total day, an 18% year-over-year jump. Fox News was the fastest-growing major network on television, gaining viewers while every other cable news outlet declined. By contrast, CNN and MS NOW posted some of their worst numbers ever, particularly among the critical advertiser-coveted 25-54 demographic.

MS NOW is out there trying to find the best way to spin that and maybe they should have just kept that graph to themselves.

