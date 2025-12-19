The Guardian Tells WaPo to Hold Their Beer With This Headline About Bondi...
TRY As They Might, The New York Times Admits They Can Find NO...
Mayor of Richmond, California Makes Antisemitic Post, Surprising No One
Meet the Former (Homeless) Brown University Grad Whose Reddit Post All But Cracked...
There's a Law That's Quietly Killing America's Veterans. It Needs to Stop.
Former Brown University Student Pulls BACK the Curtain on the Ivy League in...
CNN’s Jake Tapper Enlists Doctor Who Was Wrong About Biden to Diagnose Trump’s...
Delusional Democrat Claims Deporting Illegal Aliens Makes ALL Americans Less Safe
Dem Chuck Schumer Warns That the Legacy Media Is Consolidating Behind Trump
NASCAR Drivers, Fans, and North Carolinians Mourn the Tragic Deaths of Greg Biffle...
Palisades Reservoir Empty Just as Santa Ana Winds Season Begins
Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Found Guilty of Felony Obstruction for Helping Illegal Alien...
Desperate Dem Blunder: Esther Kim Varet's Crockett Endorsement Features ... Not Crockett
CBS News: ‘Fraud Tourists’ Told Minnesota State Programs Were a Good Opportunity to...

Joe Concha Spots MS NOW's 10-Year Ratings Brag Turning Into Another Dem Graph Self-Own

Doug P. | 9:40 AM on December 19, 2025
Twitchy

Over the last few weeks we've seen some glorious Democrat backfires.

Recently the DNC attempted to blame Trump for costs going up, but forgot to check the years on the graph and ended up deleting this self-own doozy:

Advertisement

That actually shows "Biden's America," but nice try.

Senator Amy Klobuchar had a similar rake stomp when trying to show that energy prices started spiking after Trump took office. Whoops.

Now the Dem-backing media is getting in on the self-own action. MS NOW, formerly MSNBC (new name, same lefty lies and distortions), has a time lapse graph intended to show their viewership growth over the past decade. Watch:

Joe Concha pointed out that the graph isn't really making the case that MS NOW was hoping for: 

The ratings freefall over the last few years couldn't be more obvious (there's a reason they're trying a new name). 

Recommended

Meet the Former (Homeless) Brown University Grad Whose Reddit Post All But Cracked the Shooting Case
Sam J.
Advertisement

That's completely true

Fox News steamrolled the competition in 2025, delivering its highest-rated non-election year ever and cementing its dominance across cable — while rival CNN and MS NOW plunged to historic lows.

The Fox Corp-owned cable giant averaged 3.2 million viewers in weekday primetime, beating over-the-air NBC’s 3.1 million, according to Nielsen Media Research.

It marked Fox News’ second-best year in its history and its 10th straight year as the most-watched network in all of cable.

[...]

The network averaged 2.7 million viewers in primetime overall, up 14% from 2024, and 1.7 million viewers across total day, an 18% year-over-year jump.

Fox News was the fastest-growing major network on television, gaining viewers while every other cable news outlet declined.

By contrast, CNN and MS NOW posted some of their worst numbers ever, particularly among the critical advertiser-coveted 25-54 demographic.

MS NOW is out there trying to find the best way to spin that and maybe they should have just kept that graph to themselves. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying as much water as possible for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to receive 74% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Meet the Former (Homeless) Brown University Grad Whose Reddit Post All But Cracked the Shooting Case
Sam J.
Former Brown University Student Pulls BACK the Curtain on the Ivy League in Brutal, DISTURBING Post
Sam J.
Mayor of Richmond, California Makes Antisemitic Post, Surprising No One
Gordon K
TRY As They Might, The New York Times Admits They Can Find NO EVIDENCE Implicating Trump in Epstein Case
Sam J.
CNN’s Jake Tapper Enlists Doctor Who Was Wrong About Biden to Diagnose Trump’s Health From Afar
Warren Squire
Delusional Democrat Claims Deporting Illegal Aliens Makes ALL Americans Less Safe
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Meet the Former (Homeless) Brown University Grad Whose Reddit Post All But Cracked the Shooting Case Sam J.
Advertisement