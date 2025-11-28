Jonathan Turley Deems Amy Klobuchar's Statistical Studies Lesson a 'Spectacular and Embarrassing Success'

'The RULE': Larry O'Connor Schools EVERY Lefty Insisting Mark Kelly Is NOT to...
Doug P. | 2:21 PM on November 28, 2025
Meme screenshot

Earlier this week another Democrat was good enough to post an economic self-own that was almost as good as the one the DNC ended up deleting a few weeks ago:

"Trump's America," eh? Then why did they show what was happening in Biden's America with that graph?

Advertisement

Amy Klobuchar didn't learn any lessons from that as we noted in this story. At least she hasn't had a staffer delete this so we can all still enjoy it:

LOL! 

Jonathan Turley has done a bit of an analysis on a Democrat's latest graph fail: 

Kneejerk TDS can lead the Dems into some pretty hilarious self-owns:

From Turley's blog post: 

Klobuchar released a chart before Thanksgiving to blame President Donald Trump for rising consumer costs. The only problem is that the chart showed that the skyrocketing costs occurred under former President Joe Biden. Klobuchar focused on the short period on the chart representing Trump’s second presidency, while ignoring the soaring costs under his predecessor.

Even the Democrats would like to forget that the Biden years ever existed and they trip over that fact with these backfired "gotcha" attempts on Trump. 

