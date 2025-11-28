Jonathan Turley Deems Amy Klobuchar's Statistical Studies Lesson a 'Spectacular and Embarrassing Success'

Earlier this week another Democrat was good enough to post an economic self-own that was almost as good as the one the DNC ended up deleting a few weeks ago:

"Trump's America," eh? Then why did they show what was happening in Biden's America with that graph?

Amy Klobuchar didn't learn any lessons from that as we noted in this story. At least she hasn't had a staffer delete this so we can all still enjoy it:

Under President Trump, electricity prices are surging — up 11%! — leaving millions behind on their utility bills, with past-due balances at an all-time high.



American families deserve better. pic.twitter.com/OQX8zzl6DB — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 26, 2025

LOL!

Jonathan Turley has done a bit of an analysis on a Democrat's latest graph fail:

In academia, one of the greatest concerns with statistical studies is the danger of “confirmation bias.” This week, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.) repeatedly demonstrated the scourge of statistical studies with spectacular and embarrassing success...https://t.co/maqFfQqkPL — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 28, 2025

Kneejerk TDS can lead the Dems into some pretty hilarious self-owns:

...Klobuchar showed the pesky problem with trend charts. As Adlai Stevenson noted, “we can chart our future clearly and wisely only when we know the path which has led to the present.” That “path” was clearly laid out, and then ignored, by Sen. Klobuchar. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 28, 2025

From Turley's blog post:

Klobuchar released a chart before Thanksgiving to blame President Donald Trump for rising consumer costs. The only problem is that the chart showed that the skyrocketing costs occurred under former President Joe Biden. Klobuchar focused on the short period on the chart representing Trump’s second presidency, while ignoring the soaring costs under his predecessor.

Even the Democrats would like to forget that the Biden years ever existed and they trip over that fact with these backfired "gotcha" attempts on Trump.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

