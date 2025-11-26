Amy Klobuchar Just Posted the Most Devastating Anti-Biden Chart of the Year… and Blamed Trump

Apparently, Senator Amy Klobuchar is not familiar with how graphs work.

Under President Trump, electricity prices are surging — up 11%! — leaving millions behind on their utility bills, with past-due balances at an all-time high.



American families deserve better. pic.twitter.com/OQX8zzl6DB — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 26, 2025

Advertisement

Donald Trump did not become President again until 2025. In 2022, 2023 and 2024, Joe Biden was President. Those were all the years the utility rates were actually soaring.

This latest addition to the incredible series “Democrats try to read charts” is an all-timer.



Fixed it for you @amyklobuchar https://t.co/9TDWJZr7t7 pic.twitter.com/e3n2uKw7o1 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 26, 2025

Thankfully, there are kind people on Twitter willing to make some visual aids for Amy.

This is a pre-Trump problem, and it's mostly your fault.



Thanks to the stupidity of people like you, we replaced functional energy sources with renewables instead of bolstering our supply via nuclear, and now we are unable to support the growing population you also advocate for. https://t.co/aG04FX9fQ5 pic.twitter.com/WFPnnrFc15 — Awl 'D' Best (@Demoncoww) November 27, 2025

It's all their fault.

How can she not get this?

The data in the red square is attributed to Biden.



Bless your simple heart https://t.co/VeKRqWrzrr pic.twitter.com/yzRsWUHHEI — Mr. Robinson (@CousinDanny615) November 26, 2025

Be careful, she may throw a salad fork at you.

She has no clue she dunked on her own party with that graph 😬 https://t.co/CcG1WcNW2E — Rob Parker (@robdubparker) November 27, 2025

Hopefully, it was a dumb intern that posted this.

Amy looks like a big dumb dumb.

This year, I’m thankful for Democrats owning themselves with charts https://t.co/YN9fiwphWb — Max Rymer (@maxrrymer) November 26, 2025

They make it too easy.

Looking at this chart, it appears most of the explosive increase in American's utility bills occurred between 2022 and 2024.



Thus, it's more accurate to say electricity prices surged during the Biden-Harris administration. https://t.co/6y40rvex8Z — W J Hayes 🐼 (@WJHayesJr) November 26, 2025

That's the most accurate thing to say.

Shouldn’t basic math skills (i.e., reading a simple graph) be required to belong to the US Congressional Insider Trading Club??? https://t.co/5VRSq7ZR8o — La Black Dahlia (@LaBlackDahlia11) November 26, 2025

There needs to be an IQ test to be in Congress. Clearly.

This chart does not covey what Amy would like it to convey. https://t.co/n026L6wWQr — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) November 26, 2025

Advertisement

Thank you @amyklobuchar for showing us how bad president Biden was https://t.co/oSmptH4WdL pic.twitter.com/B3yA3Wzied — CiceroMN (@cicero_mn) November 26, 2025

Honestly, America already knew. This was just confirmation.

Amy, honey, you do know that Biden was president for most of that time, right? https://t.co/K5uwuq0FJJ — (((Charlie Martin))) (@chasrmartin) November 26, 2025

You really thought you were doing something here, didn’t you? pic.twitter.com/oxKyb6U0wA — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 26, 2025

All she did was embarrass herself.

Senator, if my staffer tweeted a chart this incriminating of @JoeBiden and democrats’ destruction of American energy, I’d throw a binder at his head, too. — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) November 26, 2025

Fair point.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.