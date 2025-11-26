Amy Klobuchar Just Posted the Most Devastating Anti-Biden Chart of the Year… and Blamed Trump

Apparently, Senator Amy Klobuchar is not familiar with how graphs work.
Under President Trump, electricity prices are surging — up 11%! — leaving millions behind on their utility bills, with past-due balances at an all-time high.— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 26, 2025
American families deserve better. pic.twitter.com/OQX8zzl6DB
Donald Trump did not become President again until 2025. In 2022, 2023 and 2024, Joe Biden was President. Those were all the years the utility rates were actually soaring.
This latest addition to the incredible series “Democrats try to read charts” is an all-timer.— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 26, 2025
Fixed it for you @amyklobuchar https://t.co/9TDWJZr7t7 pic.twitter.com/e3n2uKw7o1
Thankfully, there are kind people on Twitter willing to make some visual aids for Amy.
This is a pre-Trump problem, and it's mostly your fault.— Awl 'D' Best (@Demoncoww) November 27, 2025
Thanks to the stupidity of people like you, we replaced functional energy sources with renewables instead of bolstering our supply via nuclear, and now we are unable to support the growing population you also advocate for. https://t.co/aG04FX9fQ5 pic.twitter.com/WFPnnrFc15
It's all their fault.
i fixed youre graph https://t.co/PlfHxV7gyH pic.twitter.com/G2wRPIs0dQ— Magills (@magills_) November 26, 2025
How can she not get this?
The data in the red square is attributed to Biden.— Mr. Robinson (@CousinDanny615) November 26, 2025
Bless your simple heart https://t.co/VeKRqWrzrr pic.twitter.com/yzRsWUHHEI
Be careful, she may throw a salad fork at you.
Recommended
She has no clue she dunked on her own party with that graph 😬 https://t.co/CcG1WcNW2E— Rob Parker (@robdubparker) November 27, 2025
Hopefully, it was a dumb intern that posted this.
Amy tries real hard to blame Trump https://t.co/zODJqyU4xX pic.twitter.com/vvZekiQeLA— !!MAGA RANDO!! ✝️🇺🇲💯 (@RandyGipson15) November 27, 2025
Amy looks like a big dumb dumb.
This year, I’m thankful for Democrats owning themselves with charts https://t.co/YN9fiwphWb— Max Rymer (@maxrrymer) November 26, 2025
They make it too easy.
Looking at this chart, it appears most of the explosive increase in American's utility bills occurred between 2022 and 2024.— W J Hayes 🐼 (@WJHayesJr) November 26, 2025
Thus, it's more accurate to say electricity prices surged during the Biden-Harris administration. https://t.co/6y40rvex8Z
That's the most accurate thing to say.
Shouldn’t basic math skills (i.e., reading a simple graph) be required to belong to the US Congressional Insider Trading Club??? https://t.co/5VRSq7ZR8o— La Black Dahlia (@LaBlackDahlia11) November 26, 2025
There needs to be an IQ test to be in Congress. Clearly.
This chart does not covey what Amy would like it to convey. https://t.co/n026L6wWQr— Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) November 26, 2025
Thank you @amyklobuchar for showing us how bad president Biden was https://t.co/oSmptH4WdL pic.twitter.com/B3yA3Wzied— CiceroMN (@cicero_mn) November 26, 2025
Honestly, America already knew. This was just confirmation.
Amy, honey, you do know that Biden was president for most of that time, right? https://t.co/K5uwuq0FJJ— (((Charlie Martin))) (@chasrmartin) November 26, 2025
You really thought you were doing something here, didn’t you? pic.twitter.com/oxKyb6U0wA— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 26, 2025
All she did was embarrass herself.
Senator, if my staffer tweeted a chart this incriminating of @JoeBiden and democrats’ destruction of American energy, I’d throw a binder at his head, too.— Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) November 26, 2025
Fair point.
