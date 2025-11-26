Amy Klobuchar Just Posted the Most Devastating Anti-Biden Chart of the Year… and Blamed Trump

John Pavlovitz Blames Trump and Hegseth for Putting Guard 'In Harm's Way'
justmindy
justmindy | 8:20 PM on November 26, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, Pool

Apparently, Senator Amy Klobuchar is not familiar with how graphs work. 

Donald Trump did not become President again until 2025. In 2022, 2023 and 2024, Joe Biden was President. Those were all the years the utility rates were actually soaring. 

Thankfully, there are kind people on Twitter willing to make some visual aids for Amy. 

It's all their fault.

How can she not get this?

Be careful, she may throw a salad fork at you.

Hopefully, it was a dumb intern that posted this.

Amy looks like a big dumb dumb.

They make it too easy. 

That's the most accurate thing to say. 

There needs to be an IQ test to be in Congress. Clearly. 

Honestly, America already knew. This was just confirmation. 

All she did was embarrass herself.

Fair point.

 

