Pete Hegseth Praises WaPo for FINALLY Having an Accurate Headline (Attn. 'Seditious Six'!)

Doug P. | 10:07 AM on December 17, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly has repeatedly been pointing out that he will not be silenced by the Trump administration, and he proves it every day with media hits and even an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel. 

Yesterday, Kelly said that the Pentagon was escalating its review of his part in the "Seditious Six" video encouraging U.S. servicemembers to disobey what they called illegal orders: 

A senator's "job" is essentially encouraging servicemembers to disobey orders from the Commander-in-Chief just because they don't like who the president is? 

We spend a lot of time calling out the mainstream media for pushing "fake news," so in a moment of "credit where credit is due," we'll spotlight Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's praise for the Washington Post: 

Well look at that! Even a broken clock is right twice a day. 

From the story:

In a statement, the Defense Department said it was elevating what had been a “review” to an “official Command Investigation” to be carried out at least in part by the Pentagon general counsel’s office. The change signals a more formal effort by Hegseth to scrutinize the Democratic senator from Arizona, who is a retired Navy officer and outspoken critic of the Trump administration. 

Within the military, such investigations seek to determine whether disciplinary action — or potential legal action — is warranted, according to a handbook from the Naval Justice School. They typically last about 30 days and can involve documenting evidence and conducting interviews with relevant witnesses.

Stay tuned!

And when Chuck's angry that must mean something good for the country is happening. 

*****

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military, all while Democrats are sounding like defense attorneys for the cartels. 

Help us report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

