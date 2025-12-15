Just How Connected Were Top MN Dems to the Somali Fraud? THIS Connected (How Could They NOT Have Known?)

A massive fraud has been uncovered in Minnesota, which of course made Gov. Tim Walz accuse President Trump of doing something "very dangerous" by merely noticing this:

The fraud scandal that rattled Minnesota was staggering in its scale and brazenness. Federal prosecutors charged dozens of people with felonies, accusing them of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars from a government program meant to keep children fed during the Covid-19 pandemic. At first, many in the state saw the case as a one-off abuse during a health emergency. But as new schemes targeting the state’s generous safety net programs came to light, state and federal officials began to grapple with a jarring reality. Over the last five years, law enforcement officials say, fraud took root in pockets of Minnesota’s Somali diaspora as scores of individuals made small fortunes by setting up companies that billed state agencies for millions of dollars’ worth of social services that were never provided. Federal prosecutors say that 59 people have been convicted in those schemes so far, and that more than $1 billion in taxpayers’ money has been stolen in three plots they are investigating. That is more than Minnesota spends annually to run its Department of Corrections.

Right on cue, Gov. Walz, who claims to have been completely caught off guard by all of this, said he's going to take action:

Live: Gov. Walz to announce fraud prevention efforts https://t.co/jfi01Z4y8B — The Minnesota Star Tribune (@StarTribune) December 12, 2025

Yeah, putting locks on the bank doors after the vault's been emptied is not going to cut it.

Recently a US Attorney investigating this answered a reporter's question this way:

Q: What happened here in Minnesota that allowed this fraud to materialize?

A: It appears the people at the highest levels of responsibility in the gov't in the state of MN looked the other way.

Top Minnesota Democrats appear to be quite connected to all this, and here are some of the ways:

Three top ranking Minnesota Democrats all have direct ties to the Somalian fraud ring stealing tens of millions of dollars.



Ilhan Omar, Keith Ellison, and Tim Walz are all deeply connected. pic.twitter.com/LqjT5ppmay — David M. McIntosh (@DavidMMcintosh) December 15, 2025

No wonder they keep trying to change the subject to Trump.

🚨 BREAKING: Will Cain just exposed the web of Democrats Ilhan Omar, Tim Walz and AG Keith Ellison linked to Somali fraud



"We see a web of connections."



Omar is being accused of enabling it via filing the 2020 MEALS Act. She held a victory party at a business owned by a… pic.twitter.com/Hib0mMiSsH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 12, 2025

Here's the full post from @EricLDaugh:

"We see a web of connections."



Omar is being accused of enabling it via filing the 2020 MEALS Act. She held a victory party at a business owned by a fraudster, and has associations to convicted fraudsters.



AG Ellison reportedly got donations after meeting with Feeding Our Future reps - the BIGGEST part of the fraud ring.



"The executive director of Black Lives Matter over in OKC has now been charged with wire fraud and money laundering. The organization raised more than $5 million in 2020, but she is accused of pocketing more than half of that...You want to see a picture of her? Here she is. Notice who she's in the picture with. That's right. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar."



The Democrats are dirty and CORRUPT to the CORE.



We're now supposed to believe top Dems in Minnesota were completely unaware this was going on?

There's no way they didn't know about this. https://t.co/j1rWGx3TSo — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 15, 2025

So what will be done about it? — russell wetzel (@undecided95) December 15, 2025

That's the million dollar question. Stay tuned.

