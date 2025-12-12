FOILED AGAIN! Dems Drop What They Call a 'Disturbing Pic' of Trump From...
Gov. Tim Walz Tries to Make MN Fraudsters the Victims and TRUMP the 'Very Dangerous' Problem for Noticing

Doug P. | 2:24 PM on December 12, 2025
Sarah D.

It's become a cliche for the Democrats and media to constantly say "the walls are closing in on Donald Trump," and they've been doing that for years. Well, there seem to be some walls closing in, but on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and not Trump. 

The massive fraud that took place in Walz's state has even caught the attention of CBS News, which aired this segment outlining just how huge and lucrative the scheme was: 

Here's part of the interview with the US Attorney leading the investigation: 

Q: What happened here in Minnesota that allowed this fraud to materialize? 

A: It appears the people at the highest levels of responsibility in the gov't in the state of MN looked the other way.

We repeat: "It appears the people at the highest levels of responsibility in the gov't in the state of MN looked the other way."

That sounds bad for Tim Walz, right?

Right on cue, guess what's suddenly happening: 

LOL! Hey, just in time, Tim!

Walz delivered remarks today during which he tried to portray the fraudsters as being among the victims while saying President Trump made the situation "very dangerous" by noticing: 

Walz basically saying "hey, fraud happens everywhere not just in the Somali community" isn't really the defense he seems to think it is. 

That's why it's so rich when Walz refers to some Republicans as "con men." The projection is real. 

Can Walz feel the walls closing in yet? The situation couldn't be more ironic. 

*****

