Gov. Tim Walz Tries to Make MN Fraudsters the Victims and TRUMP the 'Very Dangerous' Problem for Noticing

It's become a cliche for the Democrats and media to constantly say "the walls are closing in on Donald Trump," and they've been doing that for years. Well, there seem to be some walls closing in, but on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and not Trump.

The massive fraud that took place in Walz's state has even caught the attention of CBS News, which aired this segment outlining just how huge and lucrative the scheme was:

EXCLUSIVE: Luxury cars, private villas and overseas wire transfers: CBS News obtained dozens of files and photos that reveal how Minnesota fraudsters blew through hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars as part of one of the biggest COVID-era fraud schemes.… pic.twitter.com/6falojnlNP — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 11, 2025

Here's part of the interview with the US Attorney leading the investigation:

Q: What happened here in Minnesota that allowed this fraud to materialize?

A: It appears the people at the highest levels of responsibility in the gov't in the state of MN looked the other way.

We repeat: "It appears the people at the highest levels of responsibility in the gov't in the state of MN looked the other way."

That sounds bad for Tim Walz, right?

Right on cue, guess what's suddenly happening:

Live: Gov. Walz to announce fraud prevention efforts https://t.co/jfi01Z4y8B — The Minnesota Star Tribune (@StarTribune) December 12, 2025

LOL! Hey, just in time, Tim!

Walz delivered remarks today during which he tried to portray the fraudsters as being among the victims while saying President Trump made the situation "very dangerous" by noticing:

Incompetent scumbag Tim Walz says it's a "pretty hard reach" to expect the Somali community to not engage in the massive theft of tax dollars, criticizes @POTUS for calling them out:



"Each community's got this... Donald Trump brought this to the attention... very dangerous." pic.twitter.com/ffqmpQcT7G — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 12, 2025

Walz basically saying "hey, fraud happens everywhere not just in the Somali community" isn't really the defense he seems to think it is.

This flipping IDIOT is trying to justify all the fraud committed by the Somali community. What an IDIOT!!! 🤬 https://t.co/Zn3J2W2tzA — Kim Bobowski (@KimBobowsk33492) December 12, 2025

That's why it's so rich when Walz refers to some Republicans as "con men." The projection is real.

Walz on mass fraud: “It’s to be expected” as his fraud passes 8 BILLION….of our money 💰 https://t.co/zFZ7oJEoak — kelly ann washburn (@kellyannwashbu1) December 12, 2025

Tim Walz: “C’mon guys. We expect these people to steal billions of dollars. It’s what they do.”



🤣😂



Saying the quiet part out loud. https://t.co/NWlimWWKd5 — Nater (@NateInTheBox) December 12, 2025

Can Walz feel the walls closing in yet? The situation couldn't be more ironic.

