Bask in the Backfire As Tim Walz Warns Minnesotans Not to Elect a Con Man As Governor

Back in September, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced that he'll be seeking a third term as that state's governor after voters in the presidential election laughed off his bid to move into the VP's office in DC.

Also among others vying for the job of Minnesota governor will be MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell:

JUST IN: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell launches campaign for Minnesota governor https://t.co/KhG7NuPYYI — The Minnesota Star Tribune (@StarTribune) December 11, 2025

Considering what news we've seen coming out of Minnesota in the last few weeks, you'd think that Walz would decide that some self-awareness would be in order before commenting, but apparently he just couldn't help himself:

We’ve seen what happens when we elect a con man to the highest office in America. We can’t let it happen here in Minnesota. https://t.co/iH3aqzT8RR — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) December 11, 2025

Dude, really? Unleash the projection and then... jazz hands! We expected nothing less.

Omg. Imagine posting this while your state is under investigation for billions of $$ of fraud. Talk about a Con man. — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) December 11, 2025

Maybe Tim should check on what's going on inside his own house before making cracks about the political opposition:

Federal prosecutors say that 59 people have been convicted in those schemes so far, and that more than $1 billion in taxpayers’ money has been stolen in three plots they are investigating. That is more than Minnesota spends annually to run its Department of Corrections. Minnesota’s fraud scandal stood out even in the context of rampant theft during the pandemic, when Americans stole tens of billions through unemployment benefits, business loans and other forms of aid, according to federal auditors. Outrage has swelled among Minnesotans, and fraud has turned into a potent political issue in a competitive campaign season. Gov. Tim Walz and fellow Democrats are being asked to explain how so much money was stolen on their watch, providing Republicans, who hope to take back the governor’s office in 2026, with a powerful line of attack.

Maybe Walz is really hoping everybody forgot about that. Judging from the ratio on his post, they certainly have not.

I realize self-awareness is difficult, but holy crap.



Then again, Tim Walz is an odious turd, so we can’t expect much. https://t.co/7dRAX1BwMJ — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) December 11, 2025

How does any Democrat in MN have the audacity to even use the word, “con”? https://t.co/sRkUJO09MX — Andrea E (@AAC0519) December 11, 2025

The obligatory accompanying illustration:

As usual, if you want to know what a Democrat is up to, just watch what they're accusing the other side of doing.

