Bask in the Backfire As Tim Walz Warns Minnesotans Not to Elect a Con Man As Governor

Doug P. | 3:10 PM on December 11, 2025
Meme screenshot

Back in September, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced that he'll be seeking a third term as that state's governor after voters in the presidential election laughed off his bid to move into the VP's office in DC. 

Advertisement

Also among others vying for the job of Minnesota governor will be MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell: 

Considering what news we've seen coming out of Minnesota in the last few weeks, you'd think that Walz would decide that some self-awareness would be in order before commenting, but apparently he just couldn't help himself: 

Dude, really? Unleash the projection and then... jazz hands! We expected nothing less.

Maybe Tim should check on what's going on inside his own house before making cracks about the political opposition: 

Federal prosecutors say that 59 people have been convicted in those schemes so far, and that more than $1 billion in taxpayers’ money has been stolen in three plots they are investigating. That is more than Minnesota spends annually to run its Department of Corrections. Minnesota’s fraud scandal stood out even in the context of rampant theft during the pandemic, when Americans stole tens of billions through unemployment benefits, business loans and other forms of aid, according to federal auditors. 

Outrage has swelled among Minnesotans, and fraud has turned into a potent political issue in a competitive campaign season. Gov. Tim Walz and fellow Democrats are being asked to explain how so much money was stolen on their watch, providing Republicans, who hope to take back the governor’s office in 2026, with a powerful line of attack.

Advertisement

Maybe Walz is really hoping everybody forgot about that. Judging from the ratio on his post, they certainly have not. 

The obligatory accompanying illustration: 

As usual, if you want to know what a Democrat is up to, just watch what they're accusing the other side of doing.

*****

