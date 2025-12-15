WHOOPS! Gavin Newsom Trips All Over Himself in Rush to Pin This Lefty Org's Energy Cost Report on Trump

The Democrats have has a number of self-owns this year in their attempts to claim that costs of both energy and food have skyrocketed under President Trump.

The DNC ended up deleting this doozy earlier this year:

Always check the years under the graph, Dems. Or don't, that's fine with us.

And of course Sen. Amy Klobuchar had a similar backfire recently:

Under President Trump, electricity prices are surging — up 11%! — leaving millions behind on their utility bills, with past-due balances at an all-time high.



American families deserve better. pic.twitter.com/OQX8zzl6DB — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 26, 2025

Whoops!

Now, along comes California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who clearly has his sights set on a presidential run in 2028. Newsom ran across this story from ABC News:

The amount of money Americans are paying for their energy bills has increased 13% since President Trump took office earlier this year, according to a new report. https://t.co/X2wKX8Q6YZ — ABC News (@ABC) December 15, 2025

Newsom tried to pin this one on Trump, as usual:

From the story: "According to Climate Power, a climate advocacy organization whose national advisory board features prominent Democratic politicians and activists."

Yeah, we're sure that's going to be a completely unbiased study.

Meanwhile, Newsom would like everybody to forget what he's brought to the table when it comes to high energy costs (and many other things):

Great work, Gavin Newsom.



- #1 in homelessness

- #1 in poverty

- #1 in Retail crime

- #1 in gas prices

- #1 in illiteracy

- #1 in wage stagnation

- #1 in frivolous lawsuits

- #1 in unemployment

- #2 in housing costs

- #2 in water bills

- #1 in restrictions on workers

- #1 in… https://t.co/NajcOYuU7y pic.twitter.com/BXKSb6Wdpi — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) December 15, 2025

Most of the increase is driven by California. https://t.co/cO9y73KQfk — Capitalist Rick (@Capitalist_Rick) December 15, 2025

Gavin is Nr.1 in a lot of things just not being a good governor. pic.twitter.com/VXo5BxQj53 — WULF (@DerWulf) December 15, 2025

Does Newsom want to talk about the price of a gallon of gas?

Just two weeks later, there are now THIRTY EIGHT states with average gas prices below $3 per gallon and falling! https://t.co/JHSVBtdjyL pic.twitter.com/BjofexcGnq — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 15, 2025

The state with the highest gas price? Newsom's California:

Mapped gas prices by state in 2025, showing where fuel costs are highest and lowest across the U.S..



How much is gas currently where you live? pic.twitter.com/2RHsVrlDoG — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) December 12, 2025

Take a bow, Gov. Newsom!

