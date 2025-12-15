No Lessons Learned: Kamala Harris Reportedly Prepping for Another Expensive, Failed Presid...
WHOOPS! Gavin Newsom Trips All Over Himself in Rush to Pin This Lefty Org's Energy Cost Report on Trump

Doug P. | 5:10 PM on December 15, 2025
imgflip

The Democrats have has a number of self-owns this year in their attempts to claim that costs of both energy and food have skyrocketed under President Trump.

The DNC ended up deleting this doozy earlier this year:

 Always check the years under the graph, Dems. Or don't, that's fine with us.

And of course Sen. Amy Klobuchar had a similar backfire recently:

Whoops!

Now, along comes California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who clearly has his sights set on a presidential run in 2028. Newsom ran across this story from ABC News:

Newsom tried to pin this one on Trump, as usual: 

From the story: "According to Climate Power, a climate advocacy organization whose national advisory board features prominent Democratic politicians and activists."

Yeah, we're sure that's going to be a completely unbiased study. 

Meanwhile, Newsom would like everybody to forget what he's brought to the table when it comes to high energy costs (and many other things): 

Does Newsom want to talk about the price of a gallon of gas?

The state with the highest gas price? Newsom's California: 

Take a bow, Gov. Newsom!

*****

