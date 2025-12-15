WHOOPS! Gavin Newsom Trips All Over Himself in Rush to Pin This Lefty Org's Energy Cost Report on Trump

The Democrats have has a number of self-owns this year in their attempts to claim that costs of both energy and food have skyrocketed under President Trump.
The DNC ended up deleting this doozy earlier this year:
Always check the years under the graph, Dems. Or don't, that's fine with us.
And of course Sen. Amy Klobuchar had a similar backfire recently:
Under President Trump, electricity prices are surging — up 11%! — leaving millions behind on their utility bills, with past-due balances at an all-time high.— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 26, 2025
American families deserve better. pic.twitter.com/OQX8zzl6DB
Whoops!
Now, along comes California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who clearly has his sights set on a presidential run in 2028. Newsom ran across this story from ABC News:
The amount of money Americans are paying for their energy bills has increased 13% since President Trump took office earlier this year, according to a new report. https://t.co/X2wKX8Q6YZ— ABC News (@ABC) December 15, 2025
Newsom tried to pin this one on Trump, as usual:
Great work, @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/M808AEZgLf— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 15, 2025
From the story: "According to Climate Power, a climate advocacy organization whose national advisory board features prominent Democratic politicians and activists."
Yeah, we're sure that's going to be a completely unbiased study.
Meanwhile, Newsom would like everybody to forget what he's brought to the table when it comes to high energy costs (and many other things):
Great work, Gavin Newsom.— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) December 15, 2025
- #1 in homelessness
- #1 in poverty
- #1 in Retail crime
- #1 in gas prices
- #1 in illiteracy
- #1 in wage stagnation
- #1 in frivolous lawsuits
- #1 in unemployment
- #2 in housing costs
- #2 in water bills
- #1 in restrictions on workers
- #1 in… https://t.co/NajcOYuU7y pic.twitter.com/BXKSb6Wdpi
Most of the increase is driven by California. https://t.co/cO9y73KQfk— Capitalist Rick (@Capitalist_Rick) December 15, 2025
Gavin is Nr.1 in a lot of things just not being a good governor. pic.twitter.com/VXo5BxQj53— WULF (@DerWulf) December 15, 2025
Does Newsom want to talk about the price of a gallon of gas?
Just two weeks later, there are now THIRTY EIGHT states with average gas prices below $3 per gallon and falling! https://t.co/JHSVBtdjyL pic.twitter.com/BjofexcGnq— The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 15, 2025
The state with the highest gas price? Newsom's California:
Mapped gas prices by state in 2025, showing where fuel costs are highest and lowest across the U.S..— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) December 12, 2025
How much is gas currently where you live? pic.twitter.com/2RHsVrlDoG
Take a bow, Gov. Newsom!
Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.
