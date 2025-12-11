Flight Fright: Skydiver Had to Think Fast After His Parachute Snagged on the...
VIP
Figmental Case: Joy Reid Says the ‘Liberal Media’ That Spawned and Sustained Her...
Enjoy a Two-Fer of Karoline Leavitt Giving WH Press a Bias Wedgie and...
Gavin Newsom Can’t Stop Being Weird About Trans Kids
Bask in the Backfire As Tim Walz Warns Minnesotans Not to Elect a...
Gavin Newsom Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD: What Democrats Would Do If...
Somali Fraud Ring: Porsche in Garage, Villa in Maldives, Wire Transfers to China...
She Wants to Continue Fighting Minnesota
Kristi Noem Slams Dems During Fiery Hearing: Crazed Protestors Try to Silence Her
Sen. Eric Schmitt Schools Reporter Pushing Dem Talking Points About Strikes on 'Fishing...
Kristi Noem Hammers Dem Rep Who Called Nat'l Guard Attack in DC an...
Scott Jennings BODIES 'Woke A**hole' Gavin Newsom for Posting AI Video of Trump...
ThIs Is ImPoRtAnT! Chris Murphy ACCIDENTALLY Blames Biden for Rising Costs By Sharing...
VIP
Look Who's Getting a Journalism Award for Being 'a Firewall Between the Public...

JD Vance Notices CNN's Passing on All Opportunities to Get Wrecked by Stephen Miller (CNN PR Spins)

Doug P. | 5:40 PM on December 11, 2025
Meme

Back in October, Trump adviser Stephen Miller was being interviewed on CNN by a host who was pushing Democrat talking points, and this happened:

Advertisement

We're not sure how many times CNN's had Miller back on for an interview since then, but the White House press office has noticed that this week they don't seem to have an interest in getting his take on the issues or given an opportunity to rebuke the Left's talking points. 

VP JD Vance let CNN know what to do if they want to be a real news network (as if): 

That couldn't be because CNN would like to take a break from getting wrecked again, could it? 

Recommended

Enjoy a Two-Fer of Karoline Leavitt Giving WH Press a Bias Wedgie and Nuking the Dems' O-Care Blame Game
Doug P.
Advertisement

In any case, CNN PR has replied to Vance:

"As the news warrants." 

What are the odds if Adam Schiff said he wanted to say something he'd be booked on a show within an hour or two?

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Enjoy a Two-Fer of Karoline Leavitt Giving WH Press a Bias Wedgie and Nuking the Dems' O-Care Blame Game
Doug P.
Flight Fright: Skydiver Had to Think Fast After His Parachute Snagged on the Tail of a Plane (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Somali Fraud Ring: Porsche in Garage, Villa in Maldives, Wire Transfers to China – Paid by Poor MN Kids
justmindy
Bask in the Backfire As Tim Walz Warns Minnesotans Not to Elect a Con Man As Governor
Doug P.
Gavin Newsom Can’t Stop Being Weird About Trans Kids
justmindy
ShipWreckedCrew Shares DAMNING History Lesson on Ilhan Omar's Move to the U.S. ... and Marrying Her Bro
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Enjoy a Two-Fer of Karoline Leavitt Giving WH Press a Bias Wedgie and Nuking the Dems' O-Care Blame Game Doug P.
Advertisement