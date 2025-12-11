JD Vance Notices CNN's Passing on All Opportunities to Get Wrecked by Stephen Miller (CNN PR Spins)

Back in October, Trump adviser Stephen Miller was being interviewed on CNN by a host who was pushing Democrat talking points, and this happened:

🚨 BREAKING: Stephen Miller is holding NOTHING back against this clueless CNN host.



CNN: It's just a demonstration that gets rowdy!



MILLER: They have a sniper on top of a building firing a high caliber rifle at an ICE facility because it's a 'demonstration?' And they are… pic.twitter.com/6e8urr3PW0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 6, 2025

We're not sure how many times CNN's had Miller back on for an interview since then, but the White House press office has noticed that this week they don't seem to have an interest in getting his take on the issues or given an opportunity to rebuke the Left's talking points.

DAY 3: The White House has again made Stephen Miller @StephenM available to CNN for a third day (any time, any show, any topic). They have declined, presumably because they are scared Stephen will school them and call out Fake News.



CNN = Chicken News Network — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) December 11, 2025

VP JD Vance let CNN know what to do if they want to be a real news network (as if):

If CNN wants to be a real news network it should feature important voices from our administration. https://t.co/RLghxQqfiX — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 11, 2025

That couldn't be because CNN would like to take a break from getting wrecked again, could it?

In any case, CNN PR has replied to Vance:

"As the news warrants."

Translation - “We are not ready to be embarrassed right this moment”. pic.twitter.com/IccOuR8EtN — Humanity (@MoralityCode) December 11, 2025

What are the odds if Adam Schiff said he wanted to say something he'd be booked on a show within an hour or two?

